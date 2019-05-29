Cardi B just dropped $80,000 on diamond jewelry for her 10-month-old daughter Kulture and I'm not jealous, you are. OK fine. I'm jealous, too. I mean, the "Bodak Yellow" singer's baby girl just scored more bling than most of us will ever see in a lifetime, and she hasn't even been alive for a full year yet! Can you even imagine what her mama's gonna get her when she turns one in July? Maybe a gaggle of ponies? A McMansion? A MF pink Bentley? IDK, but I can't wait to find out. I mean, did you catch the (now deleted) picture of Cardi B's diamond bracelets for Kulture on Instagram? Because OMG there were eight of them, plus a pair of sparkly studs. And all of those babies were legit stunning.

The "Money" rapper hit up Insta on May 28 to boast about dropping an impressive $80K on her mini-me in the since-deleted post. Because if you got it, flaunt it — and flaunt it big, y'all!

"Just spent a bag on my daughter, you know a bad b*tch gonna spoil," she wrote. "If I’m iced out my daughter gotta be too. YEUP IM BRAGGING CAUSE I BUST MY *SS TO DO SOO."

Yup, she wrote that. And while she may have deleted her post on Insta, it still lives on over on Twitter, so thank you for that, 2019.

Check it out:

Cardi tagged Pristine Jewelers — looks like Drake, Dj Khaled, and DJ Pauly D are all fans — in her Instagram post, which also included a screenshot of a text from someone at the shop giving Cardi an update on the bling.

"Everything will be ready at 3," the text read. "Bracelets are comin out cuteeee and changed the setting to the studs with the bigger pair, send ur guy at 3 also pls call Linda and tell her to wire the 80k, I just spoke to her she needs ur approval."

I mean, if that's not the most aspirational text right there, then I don't know what is. My legit goal in life is to have a guy to send to pick up my diamonds, and to have a Linda of my very own to wire $80K with a simple phone call.

Oh, I guess I'll also be needing $80K. Can anyone help a girl out?

Anyway, while Cardi decided to eventually 86 her post for some reason — why Cardi, why? — she did later share a video on her Instagram story of Kulture rocking the diamond bling.

Here's a screenshot:

Instagram/Cardi B

And here's the actual video:

Baby girl just came in drippin'!

Cardi shared another video of Kulture wearing a different bracelet, this one blinged out with her name:

Cuteeee!

No word on whether or not those are real diamonds that Kulture is rocking in that second video, but this is Cardi B we're talking about here so I'm pretty sure they are.

Can someone pls call Linda and tell her to let North West know it looks like Kulture is officially coming for her throne?

K thanks bye.