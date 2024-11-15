If you were planning on dissecting Camila Cabello’s latest posts after Shawn Mendes released his new album, you’re in for a rude awakening. The day before Shawn was released on Nov. 15, Cabello shared a selfie and announced she’d be stepping away from social media for a while. Though the singer’s been mentioning a need to step away for a while now, the timing of her hiatus seemed pretty telling.

“A writer must have stories,” Cabello wrote in her Nov. 14 post. “Living them right now, taking some cute little internet breaks. Love you my babies.”

Notably, the message was posted just hours before Mendes released his deeply personal album Shawn, which contains multiple songs that are believed to be inspired by his past on-again-off-again relationship with Cabello. The lead single “Why Why Why” sees Mendes confessing he thought he was about to become a father in a recent relationship, and other tracks like “Nobody Knows” and “That’ll Be the Day” also seem to be clearly inspired by his romance with Cabello.

Although Mendes’ new music mostly depicts Cabello as the one that got away, she isn’t going to be on the internet to react to any of the songs.

While Mendes and Cabello have seemed to maintain a friendly relationship despite their latest breakup in 2023, Mendes did recently open up about how they’ve grown apart recently. The same day that Cabello announced her internet break, Mendes spoke about their distance.

"I think we haven't been the closest over the last couple of years," he told Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe. Despite growing apart, Mendes added that he still feels a strong bond with Cabello: "But I think we really know each other ... We spent a lot of time together, we really know each other's hearts. Even when all the sound and all the noise is happening, we can kinda see through each other's bullsh*t pretty easily. And it's just nice to have that."

But for now, it sounds like Cabello wants a little time to herself.