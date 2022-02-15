BTS’ agency Big Hit Music announced V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement posted to Weverse on Feb. 15, the company said the star went to the hospital after experiencing a mild sore throat. There, he took a PCR test that confirmed he had contracted the virus.

“V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat,” Big Hit wrote in their statement on Weverse. "He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities."

The agency noted V had contact with the other BTS members on Feb. 12. However, Big Hit says “everyone” wore a mask and did not come in “close contact.”

"None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests,” Big Hit continued in their statement. "The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities."

Big Hit’s health update on V comes just weeks after they revealed fellow BTS member Jimin had also tested positive for COVID-19. On Jan. 31, the company said in a previous statement on Weverse they learned of Jimin’s diagnosis after he took a PCR test following a sudden visit to the emergency room. Big Hit said Jimin had experienced “sudden abdominal pain” and a “mild sore throat,” and that’s when they learned he had both COVID-19 and acute appendicitis. Big Hit said Jimin underwent surgery for the acute appendicitis. On Feb. 2, Jimin reassured fans in a separate statement on Weverse that he was recovering well.

Prior to V and Jimin’s health updates, fellow BTS members RM, Jin, and Suga had also contracted COVID-19 in December of last year. Once again, Big Hit released a statement on Weverse in January saying the trio have since recovered.

BTS has stayed busy these past few months. After wrapping up their Permission to Dance concerts in Los Angeles earlier on Dec. 2, BTS announced in December they’ll perform another PTD show in Seoul in March. No date for the concert has not been announced.