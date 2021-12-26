RM and Jin have tested positive for coronavirus shortly after Suga contracted the illness, and naturally, ARMYs around the world are wishing the boys a speedy recovery. BTS’ management company Bit Hit Music announced that RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Dec. 25 — just one day after Suga had tested positive. After the announcement, fans flocked to Twitter to send supportive tweets about BTS’ RM and Jin testing positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement from Big Hit Music on Weverse, RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday evening, after Suga had tested positive for the virus on Friday. The three BTS members had “completed their second round of COVID vaccinations in late August” and they are “currently undergoing self-treatment at home as per health authority guidelines.” The agency added that RM has not been showing symptoms of the virus, while Jin is exhibiting mild symptoms including a light fever. In a statement on Friday, the agency shared that Suga wasn’t showing symptoms and was also administering self-care at home.

All seven BTS members had recently returned to South Korea in late December to begin their official break after a hectic tour schedule, including the “Permission to Dance on Stage” concerts in Los Angeles and the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour in early December. Suga came back to South Korea on Thursday, Dec. 23, and tested positive the next day. RM returned on Friday, Dec. 17, and went into a home self-quarantine before testing positive on Saturday, Dec. 25. Jin returned to Korea the earliest on Monday, December 6 — he had initially self-quarantined but was released after testing negative twice. After showcasing flu-like symptoms on Saturday evening, however, Jin tested positive in the evening.

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

Just like they did with Suga, ARMYs across the globe are sending their love to RM and Jin — it didn’t take long for the hashtag #GetWellSoonNamjoonandJin to trend with fans wishing the stars a speedy recovery.

With the outpouring of well-wishes on social media, it’s clear that RM, Jin, and Suga have so much support from fans as they recover from COVID-19.