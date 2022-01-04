The BTS boys are doing just fine after their bout with COVID-19. BIGHIT provided a full update for fans at home after three of the band’s members (Suga, RM, and Jin) came down with the virus in recent weeks. Thankfully, they all experienced mild symptoms, and their management has now shared more details about their recovery.

“Hello, this is BIGHIT Music,” the company wrote in a Jan. 4 post shared on WeVerse. “We would like to inform you that BTS members RM and Jin have made full recoveries from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 4.”

BIGHIT explained that the bandmates were quarantined at home, but are ready to get back to normal life. "RM and Jin, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Saturday, December 25, are now able to return to their daily activities," they shared. "Neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine. Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery."

BIGHIT also thanked ARMYs for expressing concern over the bandmates’ health during their time in quarantine.

The latest update from BIGHIT comes after an initial update about Suga’s experience with the virus. Seeing as he was the first to test positive, he was also the first to end his quarantine. "Suga, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past 10 days from Friday, December 24, is now able to return to his daily activities," they posted on Weverse on Jan. 2.

The members of BTS are all proud advocates of the COVID-19 vaccine. Although they’re now healthy, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re ready to get back to work. Just before three members tested positive, the band announced they would be taking an “extended period of rest” in 2022.

A break is sad news for ARMYs, yes, but at least the band is starting the new year on a healthy note.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, follow the CDC’s instructions regarding testing. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.