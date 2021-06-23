Jungkook's Hobbies Outside Of BTS Are Just As Impressive As His Angelic Vocals

Fans have learned a lot about BTS just by following them on social media. Through the years, they’ve discovered RM likes bike riding in Seoul, V enjoys painting in his home studio, and Jin can’t get enough of playing video games. Since the group is constantly working on their next comeback or traveling around the world for performances, ARMYs love seeing the members take time for themselves by doing something outside of music every once in a while. After watching so many of their live streams and YouTube videos, fans have realized BTS' Jungkook's hobbies include drawing, filming, boxing, and more.

Just like his work with BTS, Jungkook is really passionate about each of his hobbies. Fans actually call him the “Golden Maknae” because he excels in any activity he sets his mind to. In fact, Jungkook’s art is so good it’s been featured on a variety of BTS’ merchandise, like coasters and magnets. In 2019, he even created a few pieces to display in BTS’ 24/7=Serendipity exhibition. Meanwhile, Jungkook’s self-directed Golden Closet Films have impressed his members so much they asked him to help direct their “Life Goes On” music video. Since Jungkook’s talents could always use more attention, check out his top five hobbies below to learn more about him.

Filming & Editing Videos ARMYs have witnessed Jungkook’s filming and editing skills firsthand through his YouTube video series, Golden Closet Films, which offers a look into BTS’ lives together on the road. Jungkook debuted his first video called "G.C.F in Tokyo," which documented his and Jimin’s trip to Tokyo, Japan, on YouTube in November 2017. Fans loved everything about it, from the star’s choice of music and filters to his editing cuts and close-up angles. They agreed the video made them feel as if they were part of the adventure, too. Since then, Jungkook has uploaded GCFs from his trips to Osaka, Saipan, Helsinki, Newark, and more.

Drawing Jungkook is just one of the members of BTS who are also talented artists. Fans first saw his drawing skills in 2016 when he recreated a painting of Suga that was featured in the group’s “Wings: BEGIN” video. During a September 2018 VLIVE, Jungkook revealed he hadn’t actually considered himself an artist before then, which surprised many fans, considering how naturally talented he is. “I didn’t learn how to draw when I was little,” Jungkook said. “There was a painting of Suga in [the video]. It was gone because it burned in the fire, so I had to recreate it.” Jungkook said that while he couldn’t draw the painting “the exact same way” as the original, he was pleased with how his version turned out. Through the years, Jungkook’s art skills have only gotten better and better. For example, during the sixth episode of BTS’ reality series In The Soop, Jungkook perfectly recreated the scenery around him in his painting. J-Hope was so impressed he told Jungkook, "Wow! What are you? What's your identity? This is unbelievable. It's so good." To see how Jungkook’s artistic skills have evolved over the years, check out the Twitter thread above.

Playing Video Games Jungkook has expressed his love for video games time and time again. In fact, he loves them so much he once said if he wasn’t in BTS, he would have been a professional gamer. Jungkook’s favorite game is Overwatch, which is a first-person shooter game that focuses on team-based gameplay. Based on the videos he’s posted of himself playing, he could have totally made it his career.

Working Out Big Hit Entertainment has its own gym, which means it’s easy for the members to work out whenever they have time away from the studio. Jungkook is especially dedicated to exercising. While he enjoys building muscle by lifting weights and working the pulley machines, he said his favorite way to work out is without any equipment. “I prefer to exercise with my own body weight. I think it’s important to do it consistently whenever you have time. I think you can maintain a good body just by doing pushups, situps, and squats,” he said during a July 2020 interview with Tokopedia.

Those are all of Jungkook’s favorite hobbies! It’s nice seeing him put his heart in so many things outside of music!