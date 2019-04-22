BTS is pulling no punches these days. The seven-member K-Pop crew's latest album, Map of the Soul: Persona, is their third to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in less than 12 months. The arena shows on their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour have all sold out. The band crushed their performance on the April 13 episode of Saturday Night Live. And the boys have more than 19 million followers on Twitter — where the video of BTS' Jungkook boxing they just shared is currently racking up all the ARMY likes. If you haven't seen it yet you really need to go watch it ASAP, because the clip is legit mesmerizing!

Jungkook has all the right moves in the 25-second video of what looks like a practice boxing sesh that BTS tweeted out on April 22. He's decked out in all black and throws jab after jab as he spars with a partner who's clad in all white. His moves are so smooth that they almost look like a choreographed dance routine. I mean, I may or may not have watched this clip 10 times already and I cannot seem to stop. It's just that good.

Check it out:

See what I mean?

No surprise, the short but powerful video of Jungkook getting his workout on is blowing up on Twitter big time. At the time of publication, the tweet already has 638,000 likes, 263,000 retweets, and 92,000 comments — all in the first two hours! ARMY clearly just can't get enough!

"Jungkook; boxing but imma singer so make the beat slap," wrote one.

"For someone who has started boxing quite recently Jungkook really is very technical and has amazing posture," added another. "His taekwondo roots might have helped but he is a natural."

"I didn’t know that I need to watch Jungkook boxing so much until now," tweeted a third ARMY member.

A fourth ARMY used Spongebob to show his appreciation for the Jungkook boxing clip, writing: "Me pulling out the 'list of things Jungkook is good at' to add boxing to it."

And a fifth was all kinds of jealous of the dude in the video dressed in white.

"I mean applying to be BTS’ makeup artist would be cool," the tweeter wrote. "But applying to be Jungkook’s boxing pad would be cooler."

Straight facts.

I'm also loving this watercolor cartoon of what ARMYs *really* felt when they saw the clip that was created by artist Hector Janse van Rensberg and then shared on his @SWatercolour Twitter account:

Of course, this wasn't the first time van Rensberg turned a BTS moment into a watercolor painting. Check out this piece of art he made for Jungkook, Jimin, V, RM, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope's SNL gig:

And this one, which he crafted in honor of the boys' April 12 Map of the Soul: Persona album drop.

He even gave Junkook the Greek god treatment by turning him into a watercolor Dionysus on April 9:

AMAZING.

Whether he's practicing his boxing skills or getting his Dionysus on, it's clearly Jungkook's world right now and we are all just living in it.