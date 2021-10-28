BTS' Jungkook's Cover Of Harry Styles' "Falling" Deserves All The Awards

ARMYs don’t know how to deal right now. On Thursday, Oct. 28, BTS’ Jungkook surprised fans by dropping a cover of one of Harry Styles’ Fine Line tracks on YouTube. Following the release, ARMYs went on Twitter to share their thoughts about Jungkook’s version. These tweets about Jungkook's cover of Harry Styles' "Falling" all agree his take was beautifully done.

Jungkook’s known for his amazing vocals, so covering “Falling” — a ballad from Styles’ second studio album, Fine Line — was a perfect fit for him. The song tells a story of a breakup, and Jungkook brings the lyrics to life by putting all his emotions into the track. “What am I now? What am I now? What if I'm someone I don't want around?” he sings during the chorus.

The star especially pulls at listeners’ heartstrings during the bridge. “And I get the feeling that you'll never need me again,” he belts toward the end of the song.

Jungkook has covered a number of songs through the years, like “Paper Hearts” by Tori Kelly and “Purpose” by Justin Bieber. They’ve all showcased his brilliant vocals, and now, ARMYs are happy to have one more cover by him to enjoy as they wait for his debut mixtape to drop.

In case you haven’t listened to it yet, check out Jungkook's cover of "Falling" below.

ARMYs wasted no time praising Jungkook on Twitter. After he dropped the cover, fans trended things like, “HIS VOICE,” “OMG JUNGKOOK,” and “JK of BTS.” They couldn’t get over how amazing he sounded on the cover. Check out fans’ tweets about Jungkook’s “Falling” cover below.

Jungkook’s vocals are truly next level!