Harry Styles has been continuously outdoing himself with his recent music videos. Following his story-driven "Adore You" video, which focused on Styles' unlikely friendship with a fish, the singer dropped his dramatic "Falling" visual. Styles only gave fans a few days to prepare for the release, and that's why these tweets about Harry Styles' "Falling" music video are so emotional. Fans can't get over the video's concept, calling it an absolute masterpiece.

On Monday, Feb. 24, Styles dropped the "Falling" video teaser, sending his fans into a frenzy on Twitter. The 9-second clip showed Styles drenched and breathing heavily, as he sat on a floor that was beginning to flood with water.

Ahead of the video's release, Styles performed his single for the first time on live television at the 2020 BRIT Awards on Feb. 18. Styles seemed to tease his video's concept in the performance by featuring water streaming from his piano in the performance.

With the song telling a story of a breakup, fans are definitely feeling emotional over seeing the lyrics come to life in the "Falling" music video.

"What if I'm down? What if I'm out? What if I'm someone you won't talk about? I'm fallin' again," Styles sings.

The music video begins where the teaser left off — Styles drenched and on the floor. But, in the next scene, he wakes up dry. Styles then performs "Falling" on the piano, and as he goes further into the song, more water streams out of his piano, before the entire room is underwater. Styles appeared to drown, but there is a twist at the end that you need to see for yourself.

Watch the "Falling" music video below.

HarryStylesVEVO on YouTube

Fans can't get over the video's unique concept, and are praising Styles for, once again, pulling off a fantastic music video.

Check out fans' reactions to the video below.

Fans can see Styles perform "Falling" live on his Love On tour this spring.