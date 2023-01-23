Not A Drill: BTS Had A Mini Reunion At Paris Fashion Week

There was a mini BTS reunion during Paris Fashion Week. On Friday, Jan. 20, both J-Hope and Jimin attended Dior’s Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show. The stars sat side by side in the front row to enjoy the event and even snapped a few photos together. Following their appearance, Jimin had the sweetest thing to say about his reunion with J-Hope on Weverse.

“Hi everyone, I can’t believe I was actually able to attend Fashion Week. It was such a new and meaningful first-time experience,” Jimin wrote on Weverse, according to a translation by Koreaboo. “I think I was less nervous because Hoseok hyung was with me. I was able to take everything in and be immersed.”

Jimin’s appearance at Dior’s fashion show came just days after he had become the brand’s latest global ambassador. “So thrilled to start a journey with @Dior!" Jimin announced in a Jan. 16 Instagram, according to a translation by People. "Honored to be Dior's Global Ambassador! Stay tuned for a lot of things to come!"

As promised, Jimin had a huge surprise up his sleeve. On Jan. 19, Dior announced the singer received an invite to their fashion show in Paris that weekend. The event would mark Jimin’s first solo appearance at a fashion show.

Shortly after Dior confirmed his attendance, J-Hope surprised fans by revealing that he had been asked to attend the show as well. The “MORE” rapper made the exciting announcement by sharing a photo of his invitation on Instagram.

The BTS stars stole the show during Paris Fashion Week. Jimin wore a light gray suit and matching turtleneck for the occasion, while J-Hope opted for a dark gray sweatshirt with and matching skirt.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The pair was also photographed chatting with J Balvin during the event.

Richard Bord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jimin and J-Hope’s Dior reunion marked one of the few times they’ve been seen together since BTS announced their temporary group hiatus in June 2022. At the time, the group revealed they would be taking a break in order to pursue solo projects and embark on their mandatory military service.

The pair previously reunited in October for a free BTS concert in Busan in support of South Korea’s bid to host the World Expo 2030.