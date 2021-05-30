10 J-Hope Quotes For IG Captions That Are Pure Sunshine
Whenever you watch one of BTS’ performances, your eyes can’t help but look over at J-Hope. He’s known as the group’s “ray of sunshine” because his energetic personality and beaming smile are enough to light up a room. Not to mention, the rapper’s genuine passion for music is always apparent as he puts his everything into each of his performances. Behind the scenes, J-Hope is the same way. He’s constantly motiving his members whenever they’re feeling down. The star’s positivity is infectious and that’s why ARMYs go to him for words of comfort. If you want to make your friends smile like J-Hope does for others, use these 10 BTS J-Hope quotes for Instagram captions.
During a 2018 Japanese Hulu special called We Love BTS, RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook praised J-Hope for being by their side whenever they need it. "There's not a person who gives us strength as much as Hobi Hyung," Jungkook said. Meanwhile, RM thanked J-Hope for “always [lighting] up the atmosphere,” while Suga said the star’s “positive energy” makes him a “plus factor in the team.” Since J-Hope is always thinking of others, he often gives ARMYs words of encouragement. He’s said some of the most inspiring things, so if you’re looking to spread some positivity yourself, check out his best quotes for Instagram captions below.
- “Please be happy.” — from J-Hope’s May 21, 2019 VLIVE
- “When things get tough, look at the people who love you! You will get energy from them.” — from BTS' Nov. 19, 2019 Paper Interview
- “Liking BTS was the best decision ever.” — from BTS’ 2020 E! Red Carpet Grammys Interview
- “The next attempt may not be perfect, but the second is better than the first, and the third is even better than the second. That is the moment I decide, ‘I’m glad I chose not to give up.’” — from BTS' 'Dear Class of 2020' Commencement Speech
- “You are the leader of your own life.” — from BTS' 'Dear Class of 2020' Commencement Speech
- “You're trying something new. That in itself is a reflection that you're going in a good direction.” — from BTS’ 2020 In The Soop Series
- “Be confident and give it [your] best.” — from BTS’ 2020 In The Soop Series
- “Even if I fall, I come right up.”— from BTS’ “ON”
- “Wishing on a sky/ Wishing on a scar/ If there’s the sun/ I’d want to dream.” — from J-Hope’s “Daydream”
- “Only one hope, only one soul/ Only one smile, only one you.” — from J-Hope’s “Outro: Ego”
Using any of these quotes as IG captions will surely have your followers feeling inspired!