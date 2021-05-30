10 J-Hope Quotes For IG Captions That Are Pure Sunshine

Whenever you watch one of BTS’ performances, your eyes can’t help but look over at J-Hope. He’s known as the group’s “ray of sunshine” because his energetic personality and beaming smile are enough to light up a room. Not to mention, the rapper’s genuine passion for music is always apparent as he puts his everything into each of his performances. Behind the scenes, J-Hope is the same way. He’s constantly motiving his members whenever they’re feeling down. The star’s positivity is infectious and that’s why ARMYs go to him for words of comfort. If you want to make your friends smile like J-Hope does for others, use these 10 BTS J-Hope quotes for Instagram captions.

During a 2018 Japanese Hulu special called We Love BTS, RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook praised J-Hope for being by their side whenever they need it. "There's not a person who gives us strength as much as Hobi Hyung," Jungkook said. Meanwhile, RM thanked J-Hope for “always [lighting] up the atmosphere,” while Suga said the star’s “positive energy” makes him a “plus factor in the team.” Since J-Hope is always thinking of others, he often gives ARMYs words of encouragement. He’s said some of the most inspiring things, so if you’re looking to spread some positivity yourself, check out his best quotes for Instagram captions below.

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

Using any of these quotes as IG captions will surely have your followers feeling inspired!