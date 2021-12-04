BTS Just Dropped A Holiday Remix Of "Butter" That's Full Of Holly-Jolly Spirit

BTS just dropped your next fave holiday song. Since the group’s hit single “Butter” was first released on May 21, 2021, it’s been a fan favorite, so it makes sense that Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, RM, V, and Jungkook would want to bring some holiday cheer with an updated version for the season. If you haven’t listened to BTS’ holiday remix of “Butter” yet, here’s why you should drop everything and jam out.

It was a complete surprise for fans when the holiday remix of “Butter” dropped on Dec. 3. The move made sense considering that “Butter” topped the Billboard Song of the Summer chart and basically ruled all of 2021. Now ARMYs can jam out to the bop holiday style. With some seasonal sounds like bells and the jazzy addition of a saxophone, the surprise track remix takes everything you know and love about the song up a notch.

Listening to the track, you’ll immediately notice the jingle bells in the background, a sound that continues throughout the jam. The quintessential holiday sound brings a lift to the track that’ll make you feel stoked for the season’s festivities. You’ll also hear a new saxophone interlude, which begins at around the minute-and-a-half mark, throwing it back to that ‘80s pop sound à la George Michael.

Full of cozy winter vibes, the “Butter” art also got a refresh for the occasion. Instead of the yellow pat of creamy, heart-shaped goodness on the “Butter” single cover, there’s a heart-shaped snowman happily melting, complete with a traditional face with a red nose. Likewise, the background trades its signature golden shade for a wintery green and golden stars.

You can listen to the whole track of BTS’ holiday remix of “Butter” below.

This isn’t the first time BTS has given “Butter” a remix. On Aug. 27, they released a remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion and changed the album art to represent the rapper’s signature vibes to the track. Instead of yellow, the art was transformed into a pink landscape complete with a heart-shaped pair of lips, highlighting Megan’s verse featured on the song.

The Bangtan Boys are still reveling in the success of “Butter,” which not only scored the number one spot for Billboard’s Song of the Summer but also stayed atop the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks. The members of BTS have also been busy performing live and recently played four shows at the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium (aka the Permission to Dance On Stage concerts). However, one of BTS’ most significant successes since dropping “Butter” was the American Music Awards (AMAs). The K-pop group took home three awards during the 2021 AMAs, including the prestigious Artist of the Year award and the Favorite Pop Song award for “Butter.” Additionally, Apple Music also revealed that the band’s song “Dynamite” was its most-streamed song of 2021.

Now that the BTS boys gave ARMYs the perfect seasonal gift via their holiday remix of “Butter,” what better way than to celebrate by playing the song of repeat? It could be your favorite holiday rendition ever.