Big congratulations are in order for BTS! On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Apple Music announced the group’s hit single “Dynamite” was the platform’s most-streamed song of 2021. The septet beat major stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, and The Weeknd for the title, and what makes the achievement even more impressive is that “Dynamite” was released over a year ago in August 2020. The fact that the single has stayed on top of the charts for so long just goes to show how much fans loved it. That’s why, when ARMYs heard “Dynamite” was Apple Music’s most-streamed song of 2021, they absolutely lost it on Twitter.

Fans always look forward to seeing the results of Apple Music’s annual Top 100 charts to see if their faves made the cut. Considering BTS is one of the groups around the world, it was no surprise they appeared on various charts. Their 2021 single “Butter” had the 13th most-read lyrics and was the 21st most-streamed song of the year. Meanwhile, their 2020 single “Dynamite” had the fourth most-read lyrics and was the most-streamed song of 2021.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The top songs chart compiled the biggest tracks around the world between October 16, 2020, and October 15, 2021. “Dynamite” was released in August 2020, which is why ARMYs are so proud of BTS for achieving the feat with a year-old song.

“Dynamite” has proven to be one of BTS’ most successful releases ever. The song debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the group’s first No. 1 single, and helped BTS earn their first Grammy nomination in 2020 for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

During an August 2020 interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, BTS revealed they wrote “Dynamite” with a specific goal in mind: To uplift fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We made this song in hopes of giving energy to the listeners,” they said. “We’re glad this song turned out great and hope a lot of our fans can listen to it to receive the positive energy we tried to incorporate in the song.”

Celebrate BTS’ success by streaming “Dynamite” below.