BTS' First "Butter" Performance Included A Sexy AF Dance Break That Has ARMYs SHOOK

Just two days after debuting their new single, BTS performed “Butter” live for the first time at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. And while the performance itself was amazing overall, fans really loved the group’s dance break. Seriously, I’m still sweating just thinking about it.

“Butter” marks the group’s first English-language release since “Dynamite” in August 2020. The song went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming BTS’ first track to reach the top of the chart. “Dynamite” was followed by several other No. 1 hits, like the “Savage Love” remix with Jason Derulo and JAWSH 685, and “Life Goes On.” With the release of “Butter,” there’s no doubt BTS has another chart-topper on their hands, because even though it only just dropped, it’s already broken a number of records. The video accumulated over 113 million views on the day it premiered, making it the most-watched YouTube video in 24 hours. “Butter” also had the biggest Spotify debut in history, with 11 million global Spotify plays on May 21.

Clearly, the dance anthem has ARMYs and the rest of the world hooked, which is why BTS was one of the most highly-anticipated performances at this year’s BBMAs. But before the guys even took the stage, they had already won Top Social Artist for the fifth consecutive year, beating out Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, and SB19. (The achievement made BTS only the second act to win Top Social Artist five times, following Justin Bieber’s wins from 2011 to 2016.) They also won Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song at the BBMAs. Their four wins made ARMYs even more excited to see BTS perform “Butter,” and it was totally worth the wait.

Billboard Music Awards 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook lit up the stage with jaw-dropping choreography that had previously been teased in the “Butter” music video, but really shined on stage. Fans especially loved the group’s swoon-worthy dance break, so much so that “THE DANCE BREAK” started trending on Twitter.

Check out the performance that got everyone talking!

Now, here’s what ARMYs had to say.

Safe to say this performance of “Butter” is one ARMYs will never forget.