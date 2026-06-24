Brooks Nader is dumping some water on the hot rumors about her love life. Though the Baywatch star has been spotted on intimate dinner dates with Taron Egerton — along with some public makeout sessions — she said that she’s no longer seeing the actor. But don’t call it a breakup, because in a surprising twist, Nader revealed that she and Egerton were never really a couple in the first place.

Nader was questioned about Egerton when TMZ spoke to her on June 24, and she had an unexpected response when asked if she’s still seeing the actor. “You're so funny. I never was,” Nader said. “I'm just single, having fun. Always.”

Nader and Egerton first sparked dating rumors at the end of March, when they were photographed getting handsy during a dinner date in Los Angeles. It seemed to be a passionate romance, given that the two were also seen kissing on several dates, and Egerton was even seen meeting up with Nader’s parents and sisters for dinner at the start of June. All signs had been pointing to an evolving relationship, so it’s pretty unexpected for Nader to casually reveal that not only are things over, they had also never really even begun.

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It sounds like Nader viewed her three months with Egerton as a string of “fun dates,” and nothing more serious than that. When she was asked what happened between them, Nader confirmed she’s not in a relationship at the moment.

“Nothing, I'm just going on fun dates, but not with anyone right now,” the model said. Instead, she’s putting all her focus on her upcoming Baywatch reboot series. “I'm working! I'm just Baywatch-ing. That's it.”

Prior to her dates with Egerton, Nader had a very buzzy fling with tennis star Carlos Alcaraz at the end of 2025, as well as a contentious relationship with her Dancing with the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko in 2024.

Egerton, on the other hand, has mostly kept his love life private. His only public ex is assistant director Emily Thomas, whom he dated from 2016 to 2022.