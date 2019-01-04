The latest cinematic rendition of Robin Hood won't exactly go down in history as a memorable tale of stealing from the rich to give to the poor. Following its late 2018 release, the action film remains at 16 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, but if anything, the titular star Taron Egerton may've caught your eye during the movie's press tour. Recently announced as a Golden Globe Awards presenter, the Welsh actor has an iconic role ahead of him, so we're here to run down what you should know about him. What else have you seen him in him? Is Taron Egerton single? You can find the must-know facts below.

Only 29 years old, Egerton is best known for his work as Eggsy in the Kingsman films. While Robin Hood wasn't the kind of smash hit that makes an actor a household name, 2019 could shape up to be Egerton's prime year. He's starring as Elton John in the biopic Rocketman, due in theaters in May, but when he's not wearing the pop star's trademark glasses, Egerton is quite dreamy. When he presents at the 2019 Golden Globes on Jan. 6, we can probably expect plenty of heart-eyed emojis geared toward him on Twitter.

If you aim to be the guest who's all in the know at your Globes watch party, check out the info about Egerton below.

1 He Recently Split From His Girlfriend Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a November 2018 interview with Radio Times, Egerton confirmed that he was single in a discussion about the #MeToo movement, saying: I have just become single again and I’m not in a place where I’m thinking about dating, but when I am, [#MeToo] will probably affect my thinking a bit. There are certainly situations where I avoid being alone with certain people. Following the interview, Extra reported that he and producer Emily Thomas had broken up after dating since November 2016.

2 His First Name Is Technically A Misspelling Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While a little unusual, Egerton's first name isn't totally unheard of in Hollywood — Taran Killam, anyone? However, in a 2015 talk with Yahoo Entertainment, the actor, who was born in England but raised in Wales, revealed that his parents intended for his name to be Taran rather than Taron, as the former is Welsh for thunder. "My mom is not a Welsh speaker, so she misspelled it and she put an ‘o’ instead of the second ‘a’ so now it’s Taron," Egerton told Yahoo. "But I like it, it’s quirky." Seeing as Oprah wasn't meant to be, well, Oprah, he's definitely in good company when it comes to naming mishaps.

3 He Graduated From London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Producing prestigious alumni such as Kenneth Branagh, Ralph Fiennes, and Michael Sheen, the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, or RADA, has definitely helped more than a few students in reaching the silver screen. After performing at London's National Theatre and World Court Theatre, Egerton graduated from RADA in 2012 with a BA in Acting. If you have some time on your hands, skimming through RADA's archive of famous graduates' college headshots is pretty entertaining.

4 He Auditioned For The Role of Paddington Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images & StudioCanal The kindhearted teddy bear's transition to the movies was a surprising success, but before Paddington hit screens in 2014, filmmakers struggled in casting this delightful Peruvian bear. Egerton's Kingsman costar Colin Firth stepped away from the voice role, and before Mary Poppins Returns actor Ben Whishaw officially replaced him, Egerton was asked to audition for Paddington. Obviously, his reading didn't click with the production team, and Egerton told Yahoo, "But there is never going to be an instance in the world that you’re competing against Ben Whishaw and Ben Whishaw is not going to get it."