Brooks Nader is a certified Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, seven times over. Most recently, the 29-year-old walked in the brand’s runway show May 30 during Miami Swim Week, with her sisters Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane Nader alongside her.

“I walked so they could run — literally. I taught them everything they know,” Nader jokes, chatting with Elite Daily backstage while donning a white robe, her glam already done to perfection. It’s been a busy weekend for the Nader sisters, who hit the exclusive SI Swim party with their parents the night before, which they all capped off with an ill-fated dip in the ocean. “My entire family and I left the event in cocktail attire and jumped into the ocean, and my top broke in the water. That was just yesterday,” says Nader, who’s a longtime Samsung ambassador.

Still, she’s fully ready to hit the runway, with no worries about the camera crews catching her every move. “We’re filming Love Thy Nader right now too, so it’s second nature at this point. A camera’s a camera,” she says. As for her favorite pre-walk ritual? “Take a shot of tequila and have so much fun because if you’re stiff and nervous, it always shows.”

Below, Nader discusses what viewers can expect from Season 2, her acting debut in Baywatch, and the last text she sent one of her sisters.

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ED: Who are you most looking forward to seeing backstage today?

BN: I love Maura [Higgins] a lot. She’s such a girl’s girl and like our fifth Nader sister. I am so happy she’s walking this show. She said, “Teach me how to walk. Oh, my God, I don’t know what to do.” I told her, “You don’t even need help, girl.” She’s so gorgeous, but we did a little practice walk.

ED: Hilary Duff is on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit this year. Are you a Hilary stan?

BN: I’m such a Hilary Duff stan. I grew up on Hillary Duff. I think I saw The Lizzie McGuire Movie like 20 times growing up, so I’m loving her resurgence.

I feel like I’ve collected so many little sisters from all around the world.

ED: I know Alix Earle came to you for advice for Dancing With the Stars. As an older sister, do you find that people generally come to you for advice?

BN: I do. I feel like I’ve collected so many little sisters from all around the world, and I’ll give them any advice if it will make their experience better than mine.

ED: This year’s cast is an amazing mix of so many amazing people. If you could cast anybody for next year, who’s your dream pull?

BN: I’ve always wanted one of my sisters to be in the magazine, and they’re kind of taking their first step by walking the runway tonight. So let’s see what happens.

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ED: What’s your most recent text with one of your sisters?

BN: I texted Grace Ann, “Are you wearing my f*cking top?” Because I clocked her across the room and noticed that.

ED: Season 2 of Love Thy Nader is currently filming. What side of yourself did you push to show more of this season?

BN: Our camera crew at Love Thy Nader has captured every single high and low that I’ve experienced over the last couple months. I’m entering a whole new era of acting with Baywatch. They’re getting all the behind the scenes and capturing the pressures that come with it — like trying to make sure you look perfect and know your lines.

ED: What did Sports Illustrated teach you that translated onto the Baywatch set?

BN: I think I sort of manifested my role in Baywatch. My cover for Sports Illustrated [in 2023] was in a red one-piece, and that was because I’ve always loved Baywatch, so I insisted that I wear it. I didn’t know it would be the cover, but I think that set me up for this role in a way, and I’m so honored to be a part of it.

ED: What are you manifesting for the rest of 2026?

BN: Happy girls are the prettiest, so I’m just hoping to continue to be happy and thriving.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.