Brooks Nader’s romantic life has been a whirlwind. Since her divorce in 2024, the Sports Illustrated model has been been jumping into the dating scene. So far, she’s had some rumored (and confirmed) flings with a Dancing With The Stars pro, athletes, and even a prince.

During an Us Weekly cover story, published in August, Brooks opened up about embracing the single life. “Loving it,” she told the outlet when asked about dating. “I’ve never gotten to do this my whole life, so I love it.”

At the time, Brooks also shed some light on what she’s looking for in her next relationship. “I’m looking for someone that’s really funny and entertaining, not boring,” she added. “That’s my numero uno — and just someone that gets along with my family, loves life, loves to travel and have fun, and is hard working and not lazy.”

Brooks’ close relationship with her family — specifically, her sisters — is a focal point of her new reality show, Love Thy Nader. Apparently, her siblings also help her date by going through her packed Instagram DMs. “People slide in, and it’s fun,” she told Us. My sisters are like ‘Can I play with these DMs? And DM all these people back?’ So sometimes I’ll give them a little fun playtime on my phone!”

While none of those Instagram romantics have stuck (at least, not so far), Brooks is still single — but that has not stopped the rumors surrounding her love life. Here’s a full breakdown of Brooks’ dating history.

August - September 2025: Dating Rumors About US Open Stars Carlos Alcaraz & Janik Sinner

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Grace Ann Nader stirred the pot when asked about the dating rumors surrounding her sister. During an Aug. 27 appearance on Page Six Radio, the Nader sisters said that Brooks’ DMs were full of messages from people in “every field imaginable.”

“Every field and court,” Grace Ann joked, adding, “It rhymes with winner.” The comment seemingly proved dating rumors surrounding Brooks and Jannik Sinner, who played at the US Open this year.

But Brooks later denied that she was dating Sinner and hinted that her tennis romance was with someone else entirely. Again, Grace Ann spilled the tea, telling E! that Carlos Alcaraz was “the man of the hour.”

On Sept. 11, a source told Page Six that Brooks actually dated both Sinner and Alcaraz, who competed against each other in the final.

September 2024 - April 2025: Brooks’ On-And-Off Relationship With Gleb Savchenko

Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Brooks and Gleb Savchenko met when they were paired up as dance partners on Dancing with the Stars in September 2024. They started seeing each other casually until Savchenko sent her a breakup text in October 2024 after the season ended.

Afterwards, Brooks made it clear that she did not think they were official enough to warrant a breakup. “I didn’t know we were dating, to be honest with you. You don’t have to be dating someone to make out, right?” she told TMZ in November 2024.

The duo rekindled things that December, with Savchenko confirming to TMZ their romance was “real.”

However, they ended things for good in April. In an Aug. 26 episode of Love Thy Nader, Brooks described going through Savchenko’s phone and discovering that he was planning to cheat on her during an upcoming trip. Savchenko, however, denied any infidelity in an interview with E!.

July 2024: She Connected With Tom Brady

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2024, Brooks was spotted with Tom Brady at Michael Rubin’s July 4 party in the Hamptons. “They've been hooking up this summer, having rendezvous in different cities. It's casual,” a source told People at the time. “She has a very active social calendar and likes to party, and Tom is often with the kids and doesn't like the nightlife scene.”

Their fling did not last long. In September, Brooks told the Daily Mail that she was “having a blast” with her dating life post-divorce. Her sister, Sarah Jane Nader, told the outlet, “She’s having fun as a single girl. I think it’s as exciting as it possibly could be [for her].”

Nearly a year later, both Brooks and Brady attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s June 2025 wedding in Venice, Italy, with a source telling Page Six that they were “chatting and dancing.”

June 2024: Brooks Went To A Wedding with Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece

Andreas Nikolareas/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

In June 2024, Brooks attended Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's wedding in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. Her date was none other than Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece, and the duo was photographed holding hands at the festivities.

2015-May 2024: Brooks’ Relationship With Her Ex Husband, Billy Haire

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After four years together, Brooks married her first-ever boyfriend, Billy Haire, in December 2019. The couple divorced in 2024 after “living apart for months,” per Brooks’ rep.

“The split is amicable,” her rep said at the time, in a statement to People. “She’s a busy person and career wise she’s on top of the world. All relationships are hard and some can be salvaged, some can’t. They’re both truly amazing people. They have just decided to go their separate ways.”