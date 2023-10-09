Since getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend Christian McCaffrey in April, Olivia Culpo has been busy planning her dream ceremony with the San Francisco 49ers running back and sharing all the fun moments (and hilarious mishaps) along the way. For inspo, the model is taking notes from her FYP after going down the “What I Wish I Knew Before My Wedding” TikTok rabbit hole. While chatting with Elite Daily at the JBL Authentics speaker launch party in Las Vegas, Culpo dished on the “unconventional” wedding traditions she’s hoping to incorporate into her big day.

“Some of the things I’m not doing are because of TikTok, and some are just from my own philosophy,” Culpo says. For one, the 31-year-old is forgoing the tradition of doing a first look with McCaffrey, instead leaning into anything that incorporates her family into the celebration.

But she’s not skipping every custom for her big day. “One thing that’s a little more traditional that I know I want to do is sleep separately the night before the wedding with each of our own families,” Culpo says. While the influencer still hasn’t decided on her wedding venue yet, she does know that her sisters, Aurora, 34, and Sophia, 26, will be a big part of her celebration.

Culpo tells Elite Daily the sisters’ bond reached “new heights” after they spent much of the summer together at their family’s home in Rhode Island following Sophia’s post-breakup move to Los Angeles this year. Having her wedding in Providence is a possibility — Culpo held her all-white engagement party there in July — but it’s a no-brainer her fellow Culpo Sisters stars will be by her side every step before and during her big day.

“I decided I’m not having a really big bridal party,” she says. “I’m just having my two sisters, which is maybe a little unconventional, but it’s a decision that I made just to make everything easier.”

However, fans can still look forward to Culpo incorporating some common details, including a “big champagne tower” at the reception and a big party with all her besties ahead of her wedding day. “I’m still having a big bachelorette party and all of that,” she says.