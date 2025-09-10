Brooks Nader & Carlos Alcaraz Are Dating

2025 might as well be the year of unexpected celeb couple, from JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes to Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun. Now, a new surprising duo is entering the dating scene: Brooks Nader and Carlos Alcaraz.

Brooks’ sister, Grace Ann Nader, confirmed that the duo was seeing each other during a Raising Cane’s NYFW Show Sept. 10. “The rumors are true,” Grace Ann told E!. “Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.”

Still, Grace Ann has not met US Open champion Alcaraz just yet. “I’m dying to,” she added. “Such a cutie.”

Romance rumors surrounding Brooks and a mysterious tennis beau started this summer when Brooks and her sisters appeared on Page Six Radio. But at the time, no one was guessing that Alcaraz could be her new beau.

On Aug. 27, the Nader sisters confirmed that Brooks’ DMs were flooded with messages from people in “every field imaginable.”

“Every field and court,” Grace Ann teased, before adding, “Not the NBA court.” Brooks did not confirm or deny the rumors, but Grace Ann continued to drop a big hint about her potential beau. “It rhymes with winner,” she added. (Jannik Sinner was one of the players at the US Open this year.)

A few days later, on Aug. 31, Brooks attended a US Open match, furthering the rumors. But when she was asked about her dating life on a Sept. 2 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she made it clear that Sinner was not her new BF. “Are you dating Italian tennis superstar Jannik Sinner?” Jimmy Kimmel asked her. Brooks replied, “Is this, like, an interrogation? I’m so scared right now!”

Though she didn’t end up spilling too many details, she did not attend the tournament to see Sinner play. Instead, Brooks attended Alcaraz and Arthur Rinderknech’s match (and she was seated with Stephen Colbert and his wife, Evelyn McGee-Colbert). “Well, ask Stephen what match we were at. I don’t think he was playing in that one,” Brooks told Kimmel. “You're warm, but we weren't at [Sinner’s] match.”

Brooks’ romantic life — and her most recent breakup — was featured heavily in the Nader sisters’ new reality show, Love Thy Nader, which premiered in August. Previously, she dated Gleb Savchenko after being paired up with him on Dancing With The Stars Season 33. The pair broke up in April after Brooks claimed that Savchenko cheated on her, which he denied.