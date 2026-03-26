Brooks Nader Responds To Backlash Over Her Baywatch Casting

The upcoming Baywatch reboot hasn’t exactly been riding the perfect wave since announcing its main cast. The new series has a mix of experienced actors and influencer newbies donning the franchise’s iconic red bathing suits, and it’s the latter group that has drawn a lot of criticism from fans. But the negative comments aren’t getting to Brooks Nader, who believes casting social media stars for the beach-y project is only a plus.

Along with recognizable TV actors like Stephen Amell and Shay Mitchell, Fox’s rebooted series will also star Nader, Noah Beck, and Livvy Dunne, who are best known as social media influencers and models. Though Beck has starred in Tubi’s Sidelined movies and Nader had a role in the 2018 thriller Backtrace, the trio still needs to prove their acting chops to new audiences, with Nader calling Baywatch “my first acting gig.”

She told The Daily Mail in a March 24 interview that her casting on the series underscores what viewers want to see in this modern era of entertainment. “I think that the times are different and everyone is so multi-hyphenate now, and you can be both an actor and an influencer and have influence,” Nader said. “And that’s the beauty of the culture that social media has created.”

The model believes that her social reach will help bring the original 1989 show into the present day. “We now have platforms. I think, during the 90s, you didn’t have social media, you didn’t have Instagram or TikTok, and so people could use their voice now, and I think as long as they’re using it for good… I think that it’ll bring a vibe to the show,” she said. “I think that there’s so many amazing platforms and voices that are on the show, in the cast, and I think it’ll only help the series.”

“It was the biggest pinch me moment of my career,” Nader continued. “I feel like this is my first big acting gig, and so I'm excited to show people what I can do and obviously big shoes to fill ... Baywatch with such an iconic series, and we have such a stacked cast of amazing talent. And so I know everyone's gonna love it. It's amazing.”