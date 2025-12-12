The holiday season is in full swing. For any get-togethers you’re planning at home this year, Brooks Nader has some helpful tips.

The 28-year-old reality TV personality recently embarked on her bicoastal era, setting down roots in both New York City and, as of late 2024, Los Angeles. A huge transition like that can be stressful for anyone, but Nader is not slowing down on her holiday traditions. In fact, the Love Thy Nader star tells Elite Daily she has plans to host parties for her friends and family. Her secret to throwing the perfect shindig? Using smart home technology.

As a Samsung brand ambassador, Nader was quick to set up her new space with Samsung SmartThings. She says, “I love to host, and with the touch of a button, you can have your Christmas music playing, your lights just how you want them, and your Samsung TV frame set to a Christmas background.”

While this tech comes in handy for holiday hosting, Nader also uses it in her daily routine. “It can wake you up with music, so that’s kind of been a game changer for me,” she says.

Keeping with the holiday spirit, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model dishes on her favorite decor trends, the festive plans she’s most looking forward to this year, and the traditions she shares with her sisters, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann, and Mary Holland Nader. (As a gift to you, there may or may not be a Love Thy Nader Season 2 update, too.)

Cristian Lopez/Contributor/Getty Images

Elite Daily: What are three products you need at every holiday party?

Brooks Nader: The Frame TV, because I love putting a dope piece of art on it. It looks so realistic. My family and I are also loving the music frames. They’re picture frames that look just like a photo, and they play music.

The third would probably have to be the Jet Bot, the smart vacuum, because like Cardi B says, “I don’t cook, I don’t clean.” I’m like, “Someone needs to clean for me,” and the little Jet Bot will just be sweeping up all the crumbs from my messy sisters as we’re partying and having cocktails. You can lay in your bed and vacuum up the floor without lifting a finger. The Jet Bot really is the best life hack.

ED: Where do you look for holiday decor inspiration?

BN: I weirdly have been loving Pinterest as well as TikTok. I’m across all platforms. Always inspired.

ED: Are there any trends that you’re really loving this year?

BN: Maximalism in terms of holiday decor. I’ve been going all out on everything indoor and outdoor. I don’t know why I chose this year to start being a wild Miss Claus, but I’m loving it.

Samsung

ED: How has it been decorating your new space in L.A.?

BN: It's been so much fun. I just got all my holiday decor up. I have a place in New York and L.A. now, so I’m bicoastal, and I’m like, “How did I end up here at 28 decorating these houses?”

ED: What are some essentials that you have for dealing with any holiday stress?

BN: It’s all about self-care and taking time for yourself. Take a bath and light a candle, read a book, or whatever makes you happy.

ED: What items would you put on every gift list?

BN: Something that really wows people are the smart frames. I gave my grandmother one for Christmas, and she’s just mesmerized by it. It’s a fun, innovative way to keep in touch with your loved ones, and you can play your favorite song from a different state.

ED: What are you currently listening to?

BN: I am loving Olivia Dean, and Sia’s Christmas album.

ED: Do you have any holiday plans you’re excited about this year?

BN: I am hosting my entire family in L.A., and then we’re all going to Aspen. We haven’t done that before. It’s really fun being on this journey together, and getting to go to new cities with new adventures and chaos.

ED: Do you have any traditions that you love to do with your sisters?

BN: We always do matching PJs every year. We also had this really cute thing that we did growing up, where we’d pull one of our names out of a hat, go to Dollar Tree, then spend $1 on that sister.

We’ve since upgraded the Dollar Tree of it all, but we still pull a name and each girl gets a sister a gift. I’m opting out this year because I got them careers, so I’m not getting them gifts. I’ll take the gifts from them, though.

ED: On your show, Love Thy Nader, fans get a glimpse into your relationship with your sisters. Would you say there's more drama that happens on camera or off camera?

BN: When we were filming Season 1, we would have drama, but the second production left, something psycho would happen, like fight-wise or boy-wise. We’re going to need some hidden cameras 24/7 for Season 2.

ED: What was your initial reaction when you found out you were renewed for Season 2?

BN: We were so excited. Even though we had a great response from Season 1, you never know. It’s just the business, so everyone loved it enough to give us another season.

There is going to be a real turn of events. So much has unfolded since we wrapped Season 1. Everyone’s going to get a real kick out of Season 2.

ED: What are you most looking forward to next year?

BN: People seeing a different side of us, and continuing to film with Hulu and show everyone our lives. I also have some exciting campaigns and modeling in the works, and some really cool business ventures that we’re working on for the family.

ED: What are you manifesting for yourself in 2026?

BN: New destinations, new friends, new work ventures, being more on the business side of work, and expanding as a model. I have some model bucket-list things that I’m trying to knock off the list. I’m keeping those close for now, but you'll be the first to know.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.