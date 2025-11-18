Jessi Draper Ngatikaura has thoughts on the romance rumors surrounding Dakota Mortensen and Brooks Nader. On Nov. 11, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast attended the Season 3 premiere in New York City with other Hulu reality stars, including the Nader sisters. In viral clips taken at the party, Mortensen (Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex and the father of her baby, Ever) and Nader seemed very flirty as they chatted — with Nader resting her hand on Dakota’s chest, while he touched her waist. But according to Ngatikaura, everything is not what it seems.

At the party, Ngatikaura did not pick up on any romantic vibes between Mortensen and Nader. “I didn't take it that way. I think Brooks is just a really friendly person. I mean, she could have been flirting with me too. Who knows? Just kidding,” she says.

After seeing snapshots from the event, however, she noticed the chemistry. “But I saw some of the videos and photos after, and I was like, ‘Oh, was that happening?’”

Mortensen and Nader replied to one video about their conversation, seemingly entertaining the flirtation rumors. “Had no clue there were other povs 😂 wish me luck guys lol,” Mortensen commented. Nader replied to the TikTok, "These other povs are crazy 😭 🤣 🤣."

Mortensen is officially single after his on-and-off relationship with Paul came to an end in Season 3 of Mormon Wives after Paul found out that Mortensen was exchanging flirty texts (and plans to meet) with her close family friend. Ngatikaura was actually the first member of MomTok to find out about Mortensen’s secret, but she gave Mortensen a chance to tell Paul before she took over. When it all came to light, Paul decided that she and Mortensen were done — for good, this time.

Now, Paul has been cast as the Bachelorette, and Mortensen is posting about his plans to crash the show. But according to Ngatikaura, there’s no reason to take his comments too seriously.

“Oh my gosh, Dakota. He's not doing himself any favors,” she says. “Dakota's sense of humor is just to make fun of himself. I've done the same thing, where you just use humor to cope. I’m sure he's like, ‘If people think I'm going to do that anyway, maybe I'll lean into it.’”

“He does want what's best for her. He wants her to be happy, and I don't think he would try to sabotage that,” Ngatikaura says, before adding, “I hope not.”

She’s optimistic that The Bachelorette will give them the space they need to help them have a more peaceful future. “They're co-parents, so they're always going to be in each other's lives. I'm hoping that over time they can get to a place where it's civil. I think they're getting there,” she says. “Her doing The Bachelorette is like the detox they needed.”

“The thing with Dakota is he's done some really stupid things. I'm close enough with him where I can tell him that,” Ngatikaura adds. “But he is a golden retriever. He's really charming, goofy, and lovable. He's not a bad guy.”