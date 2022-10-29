Brooklyn & Nicola Poked Fun At Those Family Feud Rumors With Their Halloween Costumes

A-listers are kicking off Halloweekend costumes strong with tributes to iconic films, but one celeb couple’s costumes might have an even deeper meaning. Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham’s Halloween costume was based on a tragically romantic Shakespearean play — you know the one. Fans are speculating that the costume might be a nod to the couple’s own rumored family feud between the Peltz-Beckham clan, because it’s just too fitting to be a coincidence.

Brooklyn and Nicola’s costumes are seemingly poking fun at the rumored feud between Nicola and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham. The star-crossed lovers attended Tings Magazine’s Halloween party on Oct. 26 as Romeo and Juliet from Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 film adaptation starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. Brooklyn showed up in Romeo’s iconic chainmail and armor, with Nicola on his arm in the angel wings Danes’ Juliet wore, as shown in party photos published by Page Six. If the pair’s costumes were indeed a riff off their own family drama, that would’ve been kinda ingenious.

ICYMI, the Peltz-Beckham rumored feud started when Nicola wore a Valentino Haute Couture gown for her wedding instead of a design by Victoria. Nicola explained to Vanity Fair, “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress.” Totally fair, but that’s not all. A source told the Daily Mail that the couple’s wedding seemed “all about the Peltz family.” However, it didn’t seem to bother the Beckhams, Victoria told Today, “As a mother, to see my son so happy means so much. What more can you ask for?” TBH, when you’re a Beckham, it must be nice to not be the center of attention for once.

While the family feud seems to be just a bit of unconfirmed gossip, Brooklyn and Nicola still had fun with the concept, bringing the iconic rivalry between the Capulets and the Montagues to life. One thing is for sure: no family drama could tear these two apart.