Ariana Grande Channeled This Iconic Film For Halloween

Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies have officially won Halloween this year. The stars, who’ve been friends for over a decade, debuted their costumes (yes, costumes) on Oct. 28. Let’s just say it: Their looks are absolutely iconic. The women not only dressed up as various characters from the 2000 comedy film Best In Show, but they also acted out some of the movie’s funniest scenes.

“Happy Halloween,” they captioned their joint Instagram post. “We did this in May.”

The mockumentary film stars comedy legends Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Jennifer Coolidge among others competing to win a national dog show. Grande and Gillies’ post featured a carousel of photos and videos recreating scenes from Best In Show. Each proves what Victorious fans already know: These BFFs are comedy gold.

In one photo, Gillies is dressed as Christy Cummings (Jane Lynch) from the film. To channel Cummings, Gillies wore a black blazer, a white v-neck T-shirt, and a short blonde wig. Meanwhile, Grande played Sherri Ann Cabot (Coolidge). The singer donned a purple jacket and fur scarf while styling her hair like Sherri’s.

Can you win awards for Instagram videos? Because the two deserve them. Gillies nailed Lynch’s voice in several scene recreations, while Grande serves Coolidge’s whole vibe perfectly. It’s sweet to see Grande play Coolidge, as the two are IRL friends and even starred together in Grande’s 2018 “Thank U, Next” music video.

Grande and Gillies also dressed up as another notable duo from the film. With curly hair, a tight red shirt, and a floral skirt, Gillies looked every bit like Cookie Fleck (O’Hara), while Grande played the nebbish Gerry Fleck (Levy). Of course, their recreation of this scene was also one for the books.

Seriously, Saturday Night Live, let these two co-host sometime.

It’s great to see Grande, who is starring in the upcoming live-action Wicked film adaptation, and Gillies back on screen together. The two first met in 2007 when they were starring in the Broadway musical 13 together. Then, in 2010, Grande and Gillies became co-stars once more when they were both cast in the Nickelodeon series Victorious. Despite the show ending in 2013 and both stars going on to pursue different projects, they’ve remained close friends.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s certainly going to be hard for anyone to top these two costumes this year. Sorry, celebrities.