Britney Reminded Everyone Of All The Iconic Moments Before Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears has something to say, and she isn’t holding back. Following her groundbreaking testimony in June, she’s been more open about the conservatorship she’s been under for the past several years, but she doesn’t usually mention it directly on social media. However, on Friday, Aug. 20, Britney Spears posted pre-conservatorship successes on Instagram in a video with a feisty caption that reminded everyone of the absolute #queen she is.

Spears’ video featured a mash-up of iconic clips, including moments like her cameo appearance in Austin Powers in Goldmember, her duet with Michael Jackson, and the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards performance of “I’m a Slave 4 U” with an albino Burmese python. Alongside the video, she wrote a caption that directly called out the conservatorship. “For some reason, I feel like the world needs to be reminded…I may dance in my living room now, but I sure as hell know who I am,” she began.

“Most of these accomplishments were from BEFORE the conservatorship … NUFF SAID !!! Mic drop … PS KISS MY WHITE *SS !!!!!!!”

Previously, Spears hadn’t said much about the conservatorship, likely because her Instagram posts had to be vetted by a team, a detail revealed in a July 3 investigative article from The New Yorker. The article reported that “running the business of Britney had become routine: every Thursday at noon, about ten people responsible for managing Spears’ legal and business affairs, public relations, and social media met to discuss merchandise deals, song-license requests, and Spears’ posts to Instagram and Twitter.”

Although the article revealed Spears could draft her own IG posts, she wasn’t allowed to upload them herself. Instead, the Spears’ management team revealed Spears would write the posts before they were uploaded to a company called CrowdSure. “In rare cases, posts that raise legal questions have been deemed too sensitive to upload,” the article said. Meanwhile, a member of Spears’ team reportedly told the publication, “She’s not supposed to discuss the conservatorship.”

Now, Spears is speaking more candidly on the ‘Gram than ever, and it’s pretty great to see. She also celebrated her freedom on Instagram on Aug. 12 after her dad Jamie Spears agreed to step down from the conservatorship. Following the legal document filing in Los Angeles Superior Court, the news that her father Jamie would leave “when the time [was] right” brought some joy to the pop star. Spears danced on Instagram in celebration, writing, “You can see the last dance in the red top I’m very hesitant when dancing but letting go is freedom.”

Although it’s unclear how the rest of the proceedings concerning Spears’ conservatorship will play out, the singer and her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, have reportedly asked for Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant, to replace Spears’ father as the head of the estate. The hearing to rule on Rubin’s placement has been set for Dec. 13, 2021.

Whatever the following steps are for Spears, it’s pretty clear that the star is getting more confident, vocal, and inspired as she nears her goal of freedom.