Britney Is Sick Of Jamie Lynn "Lying And Making Money Off Of" Her

The Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears drama is still raging on stronger than ever thanks to the release of Jamie Lynn’s memoir, Things I Should Have Said. After Jamie Lynn thanked her fans for supporting her book and making it a best-seller, her sister made her thoughts on the book’s Jan. 18 release very clear. Here’s how Britney Spears’ Instagram called out Jamie Lynn’s book release timing.

Jamie Lynn posted an Instagram photo of her book cover on Jan. 27, writing, “I can’t believe I’m officially a NATIONAL BEST SELLING AUTHOR! I have no words except how grateful I am that I was able [to] share my story with y’all.” The caption continued, “This has been one of the most challenging and vulnerable things I have ever done, and I just honestly can’t thank y’all enough for the support and kindness.” After seeing the post, Britney fired back with her thoughts about the book and her little sister.

On Jan. 28, the singer shared video clips from The Real and The Talk talk shows, which showed the respective hosts Adrienne Bailon and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila discussing Jamie Lynn’s controversial decision to share personal family issues. The two hosts questioned why Jamie Lynn wouldn’t try to address the problems with Britney privately rather than sharing it all with the public. “She should have named this book Things I Should Have Said to My Sister and My Sister Alone But Instead I’ve Decided to Make a Book for Profit,” said Bailon at the time. The other host, Gbaja-Biamila, illustrated an important point: Will Smith had published his 2021 memoir Will only after getting permission and approval for everyone he mentioned in his book, which Jamie Lynn did not do.

“National best seller ???? DUH 🙄,” Spears wrote. “The timing of your book was unbelievable, Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!! My whole family, including you, is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW …. Bullsh*t !!!”

Spears continued, remarking that she wasn’t “surprised at all” that the book became a best seller. “Congrats best seller … I’m not surprised at all 👏🏼📚👎🏻 !!! The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk sh*t, but you’re f*cking lying just like you lied about Alexa Nikolas !!!”

The mention of Nikolas references the recent response about Jamie Lynn’s memoir from the actor, who played Nicole Bristow on Zoey 101. On Jan. 13, Nikolas denied claims in Jamie Lynn’s memoir, writing, “I recently thought we were fine after she tried to use me in her Zoey 101 music video to make herself look better after I finally came out about what happened to me while on set/being left out once again during the reunion reboot ploy.” The actor also noted that she was “pretty surprised to see [Jamie Lynn] lying up a storm” in the book.

The post didn’t stop there either, and the “Toxic” singer’s honesty was brutal. “I wish you would take a lie detector test, so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!! I wish the almighty Lord would come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn,” she concluded.

This is the second time Britney has publicly referred to her sister as “scum.” Ahead of the memoir’s release, Britney called Jamie Lynn “a scum person” in a lengthy note posted to her social media. She did walk that comment back the next day in a follow-up, but it’s clear the feelings of anger are still there.

The recent drama follows a cease-and-desist letter from Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, which asked Jamie Lynn to “cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily” on her promotional campaign for her memoir. With this much baggage, it’s hard to guess what will happen next, but odds are Britney won’t get her lie detector test wish granted.