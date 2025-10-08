There’s one event that always brings the drama each season of Love Is Blind. A couple of weeks after the pods, the cast gets together for a night out, where they inevitably air out everything that has come to light since returning to the real world. That chaotic meet-up finally happened in Episode 9 of Season 9, except one important person was notably missing. Now, Blake Anderson is revealing the surprising reason he wasn’t there.

In the second batch of Love Is Blind Season 9 episodes, all of the key players from the pods met up with the engaged couples at a cowboy-themed bar, where every possible conflict immediately erupted. The event saw the return of contestants who had almost gotten engaged, including Kait, Brenden, Mike, Patrick, and even Anna, who had left the show in the middle of the pods. But strangely, the only important cast member to not appear was Blake, even though he had some serious unfinished business with both Anna and Megan.

In an unexpected twist, it wasn’t Blake’s decision not to go to the event — he was never invited. “Honestly, I would have shown up for that, but I actually didn't receive an invitation,” Blake tells Elite Daily. “I am a sucker for a mechanical bull, I love a country bar, I would've been there. It sounded like a lot of fun.”

It’s unclear why Blake was presumably the only standout cast member who didn’t get an invitation to the bar night. Although he decided to exit the experiment midway through the pods, Blake still had some things he wanted to address with the women he’d formed connections with.

He previously told Elite Daily about his regret over not telling Megan he was leaving the show. “In that moment, I was truly just thinking about myself selfishly,” Blake said. “Looking back, I would have done things a bit differently. But I was just thinking the right thing to do is to remove myself from this experiment to help simplify things.”