After getting engaged in the Love Is Blind Season 9 pods, it seemed like Kalybriah had found her perfect match in Edmond. But spending time with the other couples in Mexico brought forward their first real issue. During the trip, Edmond got upset with his fiancée upon learning they were the only engaged couple that had not had sex yet. Kalybriah tells Elite Daily why Edmond’s position surprised her, and what happened off-camera after the fight.

The bedroom argument in Mexico revealed that Kalybriah had told Edmond she did not want to have premarital sex due to the expedited timeline of the show’s marriage process. Kalybriah says this is something she was very clear with Edmond about when they were still dating in the pods, which is why she was thrown off by his sudden problem with her conviction.

“It was just such a strong boundary I set in the pods that for him to question me during our honeymoon phase on it really took me back,” Kalybriah says.

The argument riled her up so much, she did not share the bed with Edmond afterwards, which was not shown on Love Is Blind: “I slept on the balcony because I was just so frustrated.”

Despite her irritation, Kalybriah didn’t see the disagreement as a potential relationship-ending tiff, since there were other factors to consider while in Mexico. “I do believe he tried to understand my position. That was also after drinks, so you don't really fully understand certain conversations sometimes,” Kalybriah says. “Later on, he did come back and apologize off-camera. We were able to have a talk. I also know we were learning each other, so I had grace with him and we made up.”

