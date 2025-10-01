There may be a new season of Love Is Blind, but one of the new daters is bringing back a few memorable icks from past seasons. Not only does Nick Amato’s unique profession instantly recall a controversial former contestant, he also fell prey to the celebrity lookalike mistake that has become such a firestorm in prior seasons. Thankfully for him, it’s looking like the 28-year-old will be able to make it out of the pods despite all that. Here’s the real deal about the former triathlete turned Colorado mountain man.

Nick found himself at the center of a love triangle during the Season 9 pods, developing connections with both Kait and Annie. Although, apparently, most of the other women on the show didn’t call him Nick. He revealed during one date that he had discovered he was simply being called “the watch guy” in the other quarters due to his job. He also gave himself another questionable nickname, telling Annie on a date that he’s “Wish.com Zac Efron.”

The hint about his physical appearance teeters the line of breaking the pods’ rules, and also harkens back to an infamous Season 6 moment, when Chelsea mentioned having similar looks to Megan Fox. His career is also a callback to a recent Love Is Blind season...

Nick’s Job Is All About Luxury

As mentioned on the show, Nick is a luxury watch dealer, striking a similarity to the Rolex-loving Season 7 contestant Leo. Nick founded 1MoreTime Watches with his friend Brian, the company’s website reveals. Though they recently opened their first location in Summit, New Jersey, the business’ largely virtual presence allows him to live more off-the-grid in the Colorado mountains.

He’s A Former Triathlete Who Loves Extreme Sports

Nick’s Instagram is devoted to his passion for chasing adrenaline, whether it’s from skydiving, motorcycles, or driving racecars. The need for speed must come from his past competing in triathalons.

He’s Been Part Of A Wedding Before

Back in 2021, Nick officiated his sister’s wedding. Hopefully, he will get to be the one to say “I do” after his Love Is Blind journey.