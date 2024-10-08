Billie Eilish Says She's "Never" Talking About Her Sexuality Again

Going forward, Billie Eilish wants to keep some things private. In a Vogue cover story, published Oct. 8, the “Birds Of A Feather” singer said that she has some regrets about sharing too much. Eilish said she’s “never” talking about her sexuality or dating life again, and her reasoning makes perfect sense.

“I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever,” Eilish told Vogue. “And I hope that they never will again. And I’m never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I’m never talking about who I’m dating ever again.”

In the past, Eilish has been somewhat open about her sexuality. In November 2023, she told Variety, “I love [girls] so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

The next month, she told a Variety reporter that she hadn’t planned on coming out in the piece. “No I didn’t, but I kind of thought ‘Wasn’t it obvious?’ I just didn’t realize people didn’t know,” she said at the time. “I saw the article and was like, ‘Oh, I guess I came out today. OK, cool.’ But it’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know, so it’s cool that they know.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since then, Eilish has changed her tune on the situation, reflecting on how her comments on sexuality and dating go viral. “I guess I also underestimate that things I say will be blown up into the biggest news of the whole world,” she told Vogue.

She isn’t wrong. Eilish previously got colorful about her sex life in her song “Lunch,” which came out in May. (The track has lyrics like, “I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue.”) In April, she told Rolling Stone, “I wrote some of [‘Lunch’] before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina.”

Her quotes got picked up by several news outlets. Yet, at the time, she was already expressing some exasperation over the sexuality conversation. “I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years. It’s really frustrating to me that it came up,” she told Rolling Stone.