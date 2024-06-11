Billie Eilish Thought Her Date "Literally" Died When He Ghosted

Even the biggest celebrities have to deal with the worst of the dating faux pas. In a June 10 episode of BBC’s Miss Me? podcast, Billie Eilish shared the story of when she got ghosted by a date — a sitch that was so severe, she “literally” questioned if he had died.

“I’ve been ghosted for sure. I had a crazy ghosting happen actually in December,” Eilish recalled on the podcast. “It was insane. It’s probably the craziest one that’s ever happened to me.”

Eilish seemed to be at a loss for words as she tried to explain the odd behavior. “But it wasn’t even a ghosting... it was like a complete... It was so... I was like, ‘Did you die? Did you literally die?’” she said.

Apparently, the date was with a long-time acquaintance — not exactly someone you’d expect to pull this kind of BS. “It was somebody that I’d also known for years, and [we] had a plan,” she continued. “Day of, on the phone, making a plan: ‘This is my address, be there at three.’”

And yet, their meet-up never happened. “Never heard from him again. Ever,” Eilish said. “It was literally insane.”

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The hosts — Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver — seemed (understandably) shocked by her story — and Eilish was, too. “I couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘What a f*cking little pathetic man. What a tiny little man.’”

She added, “It was literally unbelievable. To this day, never texted me again. Somebody I had known for like years. I didn’t know people still did that. I genuinely didn’t know people did that.”

A clip of Eilish’s ghosting story went viral on TikTok, prompting her fans to share their thoughts in the comments section. “who would ghost BILLIE EILISH,” one fan questioned. “She’s so real for ‘did you die,’” another wrote.

Others took more personal takeaways from this all-time fumble. “If Billie gets ghosted, we’re all doomed,” one commented. But some had a more hopeful perspective on the sitch: “Tbh that makes me feel better about getting ghosted. Like it’s REALLY not personal.”