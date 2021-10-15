These Billie Eilish Halloween Costumes Simply Call For PJs

Since summer is long gone, fall activities like pumpkin picking, wearing trench coats, and pretending to love hiking are officially back. I hate to be the bearer of bad news for summer lovers, but it is what it is. The good news is that everyone’s attention will now turn to the most important fall event of all: Halloween. In terms of pop culture costumes, I have a feeling Billie Eilish will be on the top of the list, and it’s no surprise as to why. After the singer’s iconic Met Gala 2021 Marilyn Monroe-inspired gown, she’s been on everyone’s minds, and this Halloween is the perfect opportunity to channel your inner “Bad Guy,” too.

Thrust into fame with the major success of her 2019 debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Eilish has cemented her place in music history not only as a singer, but also as a fashion icon. While many of her outfits are unforgettable, including her iconic “Lost Cause” music video look and her signature lime green attire, nailing her ensemble isn’t as hard as it might initially seem. Look through your closet for baggy clothes, colorful shoes, and a wig, and you’ll be halfway there. If you’re not sure exactly where to begin, here are six Billie Eilish Halloween costume ideas you can use to create the perfect costume this spooky season.

1. The Epic Yellow “Bad Guy” Billie

While Eilish changes outfits throughout the video, her all-yellow sweatsuit is undoubtedly her most notable — not to mention, it’ll keep you warm, which is a major plus. To recreate this look, all you need is an oversized yellow hoody, matching sweatpants, and yellow sneakers. Oh, and don’t forget to keep the hood up.

2. The Iconic 2021 Met Gala Billie

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

As an ode to Marilyn Monroe, Eilish floated onto the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala in a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown, inspired by the tulle dress Monroe wore to the Oscars in 1951. If that isn’t timeless, I don’t know what is. Since the theme of the Met this year was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” Eilish turned to one of the most legendary American superstars and made an unforgettable impact while strutting her stuff on the red carpet. If you, too, want to channel your inner American icon, all you’ll really need for this look is a blonde wig and a beautiful gown.

3. The IDGAF Graffiti Billie

Eilish doesn’t exactly care what anyone thinks about the way she dresses, and she seems to prove that time and time again. The caption on this Sept. 2019 Instagram post showcased that perfectly when she wrote, “if only i dressed normal id be so much hotter yeah yeah come up with a better comment im tired of that one.” I really don’t know why anyone would hate on this awesome look in the first place, and I especially love how easy it is to recreate. All you’ll need is a white T-shirt and matching sweatpants, and a few bottles of spray paint to get the job done.

4. Lime Green Billie

If there’s one signature color that describes Eilish, it’s lime green. The singer rocked a legendary lime green outfit, and this Halloween, you can too. You’ll basically need a black and lime green wig, a lime green sweatsuit, and, of course, lime green snow boots. Did I mention the color lime green? I can’t help but seriously appreciate how Eilish rocks her looks in style while simultaneously putting comfort first.

5. Blonde Bombshell Billie

This photo seems pretty typical, right? Well, did you know that it was actually one of the most-liked pictures on Instagram? Grab a blonde wig, a cute white sweater, and a faux pearl necklace, and you’ll be sure to turn the heads of Eilish fans everywhere.

6. “Lost Cause” Billie

You can’t go wrong with wearing pajamas on Halloween. But wearing pajamas while dressing up as Eilish is totally next level. For this classic music video look, Eilish wore Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line, and she looks both super comfy and stunning, which is a winning combo. What this means is you’ll even be able to go out on Halloween and then slip into bed in your cozy costume. Thank me later, people.

Regardless of which legendary Billie Eilish look you choose to rock, these DIY costume ideas are sure to up your Halloween game.