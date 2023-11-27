Beyoncé Cut 5 Of Her Renaissance Tour Songs From The Movie

Turning a concert that’s over three hours long into a movie takes some serious editing. And unfortunately for the BeyHive, a handful of fan-favorite Beyoncé tracks fell victim to the cuts in Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. The highly-anticipated concert doc delivers the full, silvery Renaissance Tour experience... minus a few skips in the set list.

A few days before Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is set to ride into theaters on a chrome horse, the movie’s Los Angeles premiere on Nov. 25 answered the questions every fan had in mind: Which songs didn’t make the cut? Just weeks earlier, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film proved tough choices had to be made by cutting six tracks from the set list to shorten the movie. The BeyHive was prepared to be hurt by the impending Renaissance cuts, and sure enough, the absence of a few beloved songs sure does sting.

While the bulk of Bey’s 34-song Renaissance Tour set remains intact throughout the movie, there are five noticeable omissions. The entire second half of the show’s opening section is cut — that includes “1+1,” “I Care,” and Bey’s cover of “I’m Goin’ Down.”

Later on in the show, a portion of the middle section is removed, erasing Bey’s performances of “Rather Die Young” and “Love on Top” from the film. Here are all five cut songs:

“1+1”

“I’m Goin’ Down”

“I Care”

“Rather Die Young”

“Love on Top”

While lots of fans will certainly miss those songs when they sit down for the movie, there are plenty of special treats to make up for them. For instance, the film includes the cover of “River Deep, Mountain High” that Bey sang in tribute to Tina Turner after the rock star’s death earlier this year.

There are also some superstar appearances: Kendrick Lamar joins Bey on stage for “America Has a Problem,” and Megan Thee Stallion’s performance of “Savage” with Bey is also included. As if that wasn’t enough, the film also features vignette of Beyoncé speaking about her personal life during the tour, as well as everyone’s favorite part of the concerts: Blue Ivy’s impressive dancing.

There may be a few songs missing, but Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé more than makes up for those absences.