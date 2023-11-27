Beyoncé Loved Blue Ivy's Response To Criticism Of Her Dancing

As the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Blue Ivy has icon status in her DNA, so it’s no surprise that the 11-year-old is already impressing fans. Blue has been joining her mom throughout the Renaissance Tour, often dancing on-stage for “My Power” and “Black Parade.” Blue Ivy’s dance moves have become a hallmark of the tour — but not everyone has been so supportive of her performances.

In Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, coming out Dec. 1, Bey discussed Blue’s dancing. According to The New York Times review of the film, Bey was originally “dismayed” when trolls started commenting on Blue’s “lackluster moves.”

ICYMI, when Blue first joined her mother’s crew of backup dancers for Bey’s Paris show in May, some fans thought she seemed unenthusiastic about the whole thing — and that Blue (who, let’s remember, is 11 years old) wasn’t quite keeping up with the other professional dancers. “She said no sweating,” one person wrote about Blue’s dancing on TikTok. Plenty of others chimed in, pointing out Blue’s age. “the fact that adults have an issue with a child dancing like a child speaks volumes,” one wrote.

But, according to the movie, that criticism only motivated Blue to do better, which reportedly made Bey proud. Now, comments on TikToks of Blue dancing are much more supportive. “GO BLUE IVY - YOU LEFT NO CRUMBS,” one fan commented on a TikTok from a September show. Another account captioned a video of Blue performing, “#BlueIvy heard the comments saying her dancing was stiff and said Y’ALL THOUGHT WRONG.”

As Blue’s stage presence kept becoming more and more impressive, Bey wasn’t the only one to notice her work ethic. Kelly Rowland, who was in Destiny’s Child with Beyoncé, told E! in August, “She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply … hard work to everything that they do.”

Originally, Beyoncé wasn’t too keen on the idea of Blue coming on stage at all. “She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no,” Beyoncé said in the movie, per the NYT. Turns out, it wasn’t just the Bey Hive that Blue won over with her hard work.