These Celeb-Owned Product Brands Are *Actually* Good

People often have mixed feelings when it comes to celebrity products. There are those who instantly buy whatever stars endorse (because if they’re promoting it, it must be good right?) and then there are those who wait for reviews to pour in before putting their money anywhere (the celeb could just be putting their name on a product for a quick cash grab, right?). While it may be fun to wear the same makeup as your fave, let’s face it: Not every celebrity product is worth buying. Since they can get pretty pricey, doing your research before purchasing is a must if you want to get your money’s worth. Thankfully, these celebrity-owned product brands are the real deal.

The reason they’re so loved is that the stars behind them seem to really care about giving their fans the best possible products. Celebs like Halsey and Selena Gomez have opened up about being genuinely passionate about their business ventures and how they’ve had a lot of input behind the scenes throughout the creative process. They also use their products in real life, too, which goes to show just how amazing their brands really are.

Since there are so many celebrity products out there, it can be hard to keep up with which ones are actually good quality. To help you on your search, here are some of the best celebrity-owned product brands you’ll definitely want to try.

01 Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty During a press event for her Rare Beauty launch, Gomez made it clear she put her heart and soul into her makeup line, which could be why so many fans have loved it so much. “The whole reason why I wanted to create Rare was to kind of challenge the beauty space,” she said. “I didn’t just want to be a celebrity attaching her name to something because that’s definitely not my style. I would feel disingenuous.” The best part about Rare Beauty is the products are super affordable, ranging from $5 to $35.

02 Halsey's About-Face When Halsey launched their debut makeup line in January 2021, they revealed they were heavily involved throughout the creation process. “about-face was a baby of my own conception,” Halsey said. “And it’s special to me bc I’m not just the face of some company. I’m the Creator, the Head Makeup Artist and I hand-selected every detail along the way.” Halsey described her makeup as art and even named some of her products “Paints” because people are meant to have fun and mix the colors together. If you’re looking to show off your creative side, Halsey’s About-Face is for you.

03 Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kits Kylie Jenner’s lip kits are what helped make Kylie Cosmetics a $1 billion business. You can buy them from the official Kylie Cosmetics store for about $27 each. They might be a little expensive, but they’re really greatquality.

04 Beyoncé's Ivy Park All the coolest celebrities are rocking Beyoncé's Ivy Park athleisure clothing line, from Hailey Bieber and Cardi B to Zendaya and Kelly Rowland. Not only are the clothes comfortable and stylish, but they also come in a variety of sizes that range from XS to 4XL, making it a must-have for everyone.

05 Chrissy Teigen's Cravings Cravings isn’t just the title of the book Chrissy Teigen wrote in 2018 — it’s also the name of her cookware brand. It includes anything you would need for your kitchen, like pots, pans, utensils, spices, and even aprons. If you’re tired of going from store to store to buy your every day kitchen needs, you can easily do all your shopping in one place with Cravings!

06 Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty has been praised for offering products for every skin type and tone. At the time of its launch in September 2017, it had 40 shades, but the brand has since grown to include 50. Its popularity inspired other brands to expand the shades they offered, causing “The Fenty Effect.” If you’re looking to support a more inclusive brand, Fenty Beauty is the way to go.

07 Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Sofia Richie, and Selena Gomez have all been seen sporting SKIMS on social media. In June 2021, the USA Olympic athletes joined in when the shapewear brand became their official sponsor. It’s no surprise SKIMS became so successful, considering the clothes are legitimately comfortable and flexible.

08 Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin What stands out about Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin is the genius marketing behind the brand. The Deadpool actor has promoted the drink with a fake Amazon review, snarky automated out-of-office messages, and a hilarious ad poking fun at the infamous “Peloton Wife” commercial that came out in December 2019. While the marketing alone will get anyone to buy the drink, Aviation Gin also has an amazing taste that will have you wanting more.

09 Jordyn Woods' Secndnture Jordyn Woods' Secndnture activewear line is all about being size-inclusive. The star said she got the idea for the brand from her experiences shopping for fitness clothes “as a curvier girl” who couldn’t find leggings or sports bras that supported her figure. “I definitely knew that I wanted to create something for everyone, and sell [to] everyone,” Woods explained during a December 2018 interview with Teen Vogue.

These 10 celebrity-owned product brands all have their own unique qualities, so make to check them out!