Bella Hadid no longer follows Zayn Malik on Instagram. Amid an Oct. 28 TMZ report that Malik struck Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, reports soon surfaced that Malik and Gigi broke up the following day. On Oct. 29, Bella Hadid’s Instagram after Zayn and Gigi’s breakup is basically a confirmation that the couple is taking a break.

ICYMI, the trouble between Malik and Gigi seemingly began after TMZ reported that sources close to the family claimed Yolanda said Zayn “struck” her recently, and she was “seriously considering filing a police report.” Zayn shared a statement with TMZ, denying the allegations, and posted a public statement on Twitter. Following the bombshell, several outlets reported that Zayn and Gigi broke up. Although it seems like their breakup followed the alleged assault, the pair reportedly called it quits about a month ago, which would put their breakup in late September or early October 2021.

On Oct. 29, TMZ reported that Zayn was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment and pled no contest, according to court officials. During the same day, Bella shared an Instagram post that seemed to be related to the recent drama. Her post featured a repost of healing account @Mystics_Truth’s message, “I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself.”

In addition to the telling IG post, Bella and her brother Anwar Hadid both seemingly unfollowed Malik on Instagram, and it appears that Malik doesn’t follow Gigi’s siblings either.

With the latest developments, it’s unclear whether Gigi and Malik will get back together in the future. The two dated on and off for five years, rekindling their romance in 2019 and welcoming their daughter, Khai, in September 2020.

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Following news of the breakup, a source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight, “Gigi and Zayn broke up after the incident with Yolanda. The two have been co-parenting, but they are not together.” They added, “They tried to make things work for their daughter, but it wasn’t working out.”

Meanwhile, a source reportedly told The Sun the split was first initiated by Gigi, revealing that they broke up “with the intention of getting back together.” The source explained, “They've broken up multiple times before, so when it comes to them getting back together, never say never.”

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

With the conflict between Yolanda and Malik, though, it appears the pair needs a lot of time and space. The source reportedly revealed that Gigi’s intentions are all about Khai right now. “She’s doing her best, but Khai is and will always be her #1 priority. Gigi’s tried and tried to mediate [Yolanda and Zayn’s] relationship, but they just don’t see eye-to-eye. She realized it was healthier for her to not be with Zayn right now.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.