Celebrations are in order for Bachelor Nation! On July 12, former Bachelorette Clare Crawley announced that she was expecting her first baby on Instagram. Since Crawley appeared as the Bachelorette in 2020, she’s often spoken about hoping to start a family, telling People in November 2020 that “babies are on the agenda.” In May 2023, three months after announcing her wedding to Ryan Dawkins, she told her Instagram followers that she’d have “20 of his babies if I could.” Looks like her wishes are coming true — even if they’re starting with one baby, not 20.

“Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!” Crawley wrote on Instagram. “This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all! This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point.”

Check out her sweet announcement video here:

Bachelor and Bachelorette alums — even a few who appeared on Crawley’s season — were quick to congratulate the couple. Ashley Iaconetti commented, “Yayyyy!! Congratulations!!! This baby is sooo lucky to have you two as parents!!” Becca Kufrin wrote, “CONGRATS! Oh my goodness so incredibly happy for you all.” Andi Dorfman’s comment read, “Ommmmmmmy congrats!!!! I’m so unbelievably happy for you! The fairytale has officially come true.” Bennett Jordan, who was one of Crawley’s Bachelorette contestants, celebrated the exciting update, commenting a “congratulations” on the mom-to-be’s post. Another one of her contestants, Jason Foster, wrote, “Amazing! Congratulations Clare! Very happy for you both!”

Crawley and Dawkins got married in February 2023 after getting engaged in October 2022. At the time, Dawkins told Us Weekly, “She is one of the strongest women I know and is truly a light. I love our life and [am] beyond excited about our future.” Crawley reflected on their engagement on IG, writing, “He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together! The easiest YES of my life.”