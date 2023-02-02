Clare Crawley Got Married, & Bachelor Nation Is Weighing In

Clare Crawley has had a tumultuous love life, but the former Bachelorette officially put that turmoil behind her on Feb 1. Crawley and her now-husband Ryan Dawkins tied the knot in Sacramento, California. She told People, "If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn't change a thing!” It seems like her joy is infectious. After Crawley posted the happy update on Feb. 2, fellow Bachelor alums started chiming in with their congratulations.

Crawley went searching for love on The Bachelor and its affiliated shows four times before taking over as lead for Season 16 of The Bachelorette. She left the show early, engaged to Dale Moss, but their relationship wasn’t exactly smooth sailing and they officially called it quits in September 2021.

She met Dawkins soon after their breakup, and they dated for about a year before he proposed in October 2022. At the time, Crawley celebrated with a sweet Instagram post. “He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together! The easiest YES of my life ❤️,” she wrote about her then-fiancé.

It sounds like those feelings have only grown. In her wedding photos, Crawley was positively glowing with bliss. “Happiest day of my life!” she told People.

Fortunately, it looks like Bachelor Nation is eager to share in that joy. Tayshia Adams, who took over as Bachelorette for Crawley, commented on the post, “You look stunning Clare!! So happy for your ever after! 🥹🤍🤍.” Hannah Brown also chimed in, “Congrats Claire— you are a beautiful bride 🤍.” More former Bachelorettes, including Rachel Recchia, Katie Thurston, and Andi Dorfman, also sent their congratulations to Crawley and Dawkins.

The celebrating didn’t stop there. Rachel Lindsay’s husband (and Bachelorette winner) Bryan Abasolo commented, “Congrats! ❤️🎉🙏.” Ben Higgins and Zac Clark also sent the bride their best wishes. Even former Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison commented on the post, “Sending my love and congratulations.”

The most dramatic comment of all? Crawley’s former fiancé Benoît Beauséjour-Savard (from Bachelor Winter Games) wrote on the post, “Congratulations 🙌🏼☺️ Happy for you two!! And pics are amazing🤩.”