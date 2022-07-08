This Bachelorette Contestant Makes A Memorable (Read: Naked) Limo Entrance

Every year, at least a couple contestants on The Bachelorette make very bold limo entrances. During Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s first episode of The Bachelorette, Jacob “Jake” Rapini is one of those men, making his mark with a partially nude first impression. But there’s more to know about this dude than just his six-pack.

The contestants on Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette have more competition than usual — 32 contestants to be exact — and they have the added pressure of a new format for the show with two leads. It seems Jake took this pressure to heart, deciding to wow the leads with a daring limo entrance, and hoping it leaves a good enough impression to keep him around for a while. It seems Jake might have taken a page out of Gabby’s own playbook — on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Gabby’s limo entrance included a pillow with Clayton’s face on it and her saying she wanted to “sit on his face.”

Although Rachel’s entrance on Clayton’s season was a bit more tame — an older woman named Holly came out of the limo first to introduce Rachel — they clearly can both appreciate a gimmicky first impression. If this is enough to keep Jake around, the women are bound to learn about Jake’s hopes for his future wife.

(ABC/Craig Sjodin)

The biggest takeaway from Jake’s ABC bio is just how picky he is and how high his standards are — even to the point of saying his “ideal wife will turn heads with her looks wherever she goes and have beauty on the inside that matches.” Granted, he did show up to the mansion looking very much like romance cover model Fabio, and his bio says he doesn’t eat cake, but these standards for his wife to “prioritize” her “fitness routine” sound a little controlling and fatphobic.

After learning all of this, you may be shocked to learn that Jake’s job does not revolve around fitness.

Jacob “Jake” Rapini’s Job

Jake is a mortgage broker in Scottsdale, Arizona not unlike former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. Before working in real estate, Jake went to Texas Tech University and just recently in 2020, reupped his education with a brief stint at San Diego State.

Prior to 2016, according to his Instagram, he trained for US Air Force Special Operations but it isn’t clear how long he was with the military.

Jacob “Jake” Rapini’s Family and Hometown

According to Jake’s Instagram, he grew up in Sonora, California, near Yosemite National Park where he enjoys hiking and swimming. Although he attended Texas Tech University, it seems he also spent some time in San Diego with friends before eventually moving to Scottsdale, Arizona for work.

He hasn’t shared much about his family on Instagram, other than mentions about their support over the COVID-19 pandemic, so fans will just have to wait and see if he gets far enough to introduce his family to Bachelor Nation.

Jacob “Jake” Rapini’s Age

Jake was born on August 3, 1994 making him 27 years old. His bday also makes him a Leo which really fits with his lion’s mane-like hair. Leo’s are known for being passionate and honest which makes sense given Jake’s no-holds-barred ABC bio.

Jacob “Jake” Rapini’s Instagram

If you go all the way to the beginning of Jake’s Instagram in 2018, you’ll be shocked at how different he looks. It seems like he’s grown up a lot in the last three years — in 2019 he had short hair and a very boyish look; in 2020 he started growing his hair out, saying things like “abundance mindset,” and getting really committed to working out.

Through all these changes though, it seems Jake is still a partier — a lot of his IG posts are from music festivals, clubs, or boat parties. A fellow partier from Bachelor Nation, Aaron Clancy from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, even follows Jake. They don’t have any posted photos together so they may just be IG friends, or they could be IRL friends if they overlapped while living in San Diego.

If Jake is anything like Aaron, he might have better luck finding love (or at least lasting friendship) on Bachelor in Paradise but only time, and Gabby and Rachel’s reactions to his limo entrance, will tell.