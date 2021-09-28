Here's When To Expect The Bachelor In Paradise Finale To Air

As the temperatures drop and pumpkin spice makes its grand return to shelves everywhere, we’re reminded that all good things must come to an end, even summer fun. And in Bachelor Nation, that summer fun is also known as Bachelor in Paradise. With the end of summer also comes the Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 finale, so get ready to say goodbye to the beach... at least until next summer.

Bachelor in Paradise is making a big splash to end this season with two super-sized episodes to close things out. The last two episodes of Season 7 will each be three hours long. First, fans can enjoy three hours of drama in the season’s penultimate episode on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. Then, the Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 three-hour finale will air on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET. The summer may be winding down, but there’s still a whole lot of drama on the beach to see before it’s all over.

A few couples seem to be pretty solid heading into the final stretch, like Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt. But, other couples aren’t quite as secure, like Aaron Clancy and Chelsea Vaughn. In Week 6, Chelsea shared a flirtatious moment with Ivan Hall, sparking a whole lot of drama in the last-minute scramble to leave the beach engaged.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

With all the drama this season — and there’s been a whole lot, thanks to several “clout-chasers” on the beach — it can be easy to forget that the main goal of this whole Paradise thing is to end up in a relationship. There are a few strong couples in addition to Joe and Serena; for example, Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn are looking really strong going into the finale, as are Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin. But, ABC teases that there are still newcomers hitting the beach, so you never know who might shake things up at the very end.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.