5 Predictions About Who Gets Engaged On Bachelor In Paradise

Every season of every Bachelor franchise show is always touted as the “most dramatic ever,” but — and hear me out here — I think Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise might *actually* get to claim that title. There’s been a whole lot of drama surrounding the question of who’s on the beach for the right reasons. But as the end of this season gets closer, it’s getting easier to predict who gets engaged on Bachelor in Paradise.

The contestants even took it upon themselves to make sure anyone they decided was there for the wrong reasons left the show to make room for the people who were really open to finding love in Paradise. (I’m looking at you Chris Conran and Alana Milne... and Brendan Morais and Pieper James). Now that they’ve taken care of the drama (at least for now), it’s time to focus on what this show is supposedly really all about: finding lasting love. There are some couples who have held strong from the beginning, while others have had some ups and downs along the way. But no matter how they got here, these are the couples who will likely get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise.

Riley & Maurissa

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tahzjuan Hawkins had her sights set on Riley Christian as soon as he hit the beach, but from the beginning, Riley has only had eyes for one person: Maurissa Gunn. Sparks flew between the pair right away during their tell-all first date, and those sparks have only gotten more intense as the season’s gone on. Riley and Maurissa appear to be so head-over-heels into each other, it would be a shock if their journey doesn’t end with a walk down the aisle.

Joe & Serena P.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt recently confessed on the show that they’re falling in love with each other, which is a pretty major step in Bachelor Nation. Joe and Serena seem like one of the steadiest couples on the beach; even the addition of Joe’s ex-girlfriend Kendall Long to the season couldn’t get in the way of Joe and Serena’s love. They seem like they’re in it for the long haul, so there’s a good chance these two get engaged.

Kenny & Mari

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin have had a few ups and downs during this season of Bachelor in Paradise. After a lot of miscommunication, Mari accidentally broke up with Kenny, which led to him trying things out with both Demi Burnett and Tia Booth. However, Mari and Kenny finally talked it out and realized just how serious they are about each other. Sometimes a rocky start can help make a couple even stronger, and that could be the case with Kenny and Mari.

Noah & Abigail

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer have also had their fair share of crossed wires. Abigail almost ended things with Noah for good because she wasn’t feeling a spark with him. But after a short time apart, they reconciled and now seem to be going strong. There could still be some doubts between them, but right now it looks like they’re headed for an engagement.

Thomas & Becca

ABC/Craig Sjodin

This couple is a bit of a wild card, but it looks like they could have a shot at an engagement as well. Thomas Jacobs broke up with Tammy Ly because he was feeling a stronger pull to another relationship with Becca Kufrin. Thomas seems pretty set on making things work with Becca, which could mean he’s also set on getting a ring on her finger.

Stay tuned to see who take the big leap when Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 continues Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.