Let’s rage on. In the last year, early-aughts rockers such as Paramore, My Chemical Romance, and Fall Out Boy escaped from their pitch-black cocoons to bring forth the emo renaissance. While certain acts didn’t prosper long enough to witness this pop-punk revival, there are plenty of artists reintroducing their discography to the mainstream. The latest star? Avril Lavigne. After re-embracing her emo-rock origins in recent years, the singer is onto the next “best damn thing” — she’s heading back on the road.

On Jan. 22, Lavigne surprisingly announced her Greatest Hits tour on Instagram. This excursion will see her performing staples from all seven of her studio albums, and she won’t be alone in honoring her career. Other notable bands such as Simple Plan, All Time Low, Royal & The Serpent, and Girlfriends will also appear on tour. Clearly, the emo scene will outlive us all.

“This is gonna be too much stupid fun celebrating my career with my friends and fans. Who’s coming? What songs do you want to hear?” she wrote on the post, which features throwback photos of her with the multiple openers.

Instagram/@AvrilLavigne

This exciting announcement comes nearly two years after Lavigne celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Let Go. The album has several well-aged hits, including “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” “I’m With You,” and the underrated “Losing Grip.” She also included an angsty rendition of Kelly Clarkson’s 2004 single, “Breakaway,” on the re-release, proving her vault tracks are just as iconic as her well-known ones.

Here’s everything to know about Lavigne’s Greatest Hits tour, below.

Avril Lavigne’s Tour Will Start This Spring

Lavigne’s nostalgic trip is on the horizon. The Greatest Hits Tour will kick off in Vancouver in late May, before trekking through several U.S. cities until early June.

May 22 in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

May 25 in Auburn, WA at White River Amphitheatre

May 26 in Ridgefield, WA at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

May 28 in Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre

May 30 in Inglewood, CA at Kia Forum

Jun. 1 in Las Vegas, NV at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Jun. 2 in Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

After her stop in Phoenix, Lavigne will begin her slate of Europe shows in mid-June. Aptly beginning in Czech Republic’s punk-rock festival, Rock For People, the singer will visit 11 more cities before returning to Canada.

Jun. 14 in Hradec, CZ at Rock For People

Jun. 15 in Nickelsdorf, AT at Novarock

Jun. 17 in Pula, HR at Pula Arena

Jun. 21 in Landgraaf, NL at Pinkpop

Jun. 22 in Schnee, DE at Hurricane Festival

Jun. 23 in Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE at Southside Festival

June 27 in Odense, DK at Tinderbox

July 02 in Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle

July 03 in Manchester, UK at Castlefield Bowl

July 06 in Werchter, BE at Rock Werchter

July 09 in Milano, IT at I-Days Festival

July 10 in Nîmes, FR at Festival de Nîmes

Jul. 12 in Sant Adrià De Besòs, ES at Festival Cruïlla

Jul. 13 in Madrid, ES at Mad Cool Festival

For the last half of the tour, Lavigne will visit a slew of cities across Canada and the U.S. until Sept. 16.

Aug. 14 in Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre

Aug. 16 in Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage

Aug. 17 in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC at Festival International de Montgolfières

Aug. 20 in Buffalo, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 21 in Hartford, CT at The XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 23 in Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 24 in Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center

Aug. 27 in Wantagh, NY at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 29 in Camden, NJ at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 31 in Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 1 in Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 3 in Alpharetta, GA at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 in Nashville, TN at Ascend Amphitheater

Sept. 6 in Cuyahoga Falls, OH at Blossom Music Center

Sept. 7 in Clarkston, MI at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 9 in Milwaukee, WI at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 10 in Chicago, IL at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sept. 12 in Minneapolis, MN at The Armory

Sept. 14 in Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre

Sept. 16 in Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place

Lavigne Won’t Be Embracing Nostalgia Alone

On the tour, new and veteran bands such as Simple Plan, All Time Low, Royal & The Serpent, and Girlfriends will open on select dates. A setlist for each act hasn’t been revealed; however, it’s safe to assume they’ll show love to their most popular from the past.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tickets Will Be Available Soon

On Jan. 24, pre-sale tickets for the Greatest Hits tour will go on sale on Ticketmaster at 10:00 a.m. local time. The general sale will commence two days later at the same time.