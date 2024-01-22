Avril Lavigne Will Perform All Her Greatest Hits On A 2024 Tour
Grab your sk8boards.
Let’s rage on. In the last year, early-aughts rockers such as Paramore, My Chemical Romance, and Fall Out Boy escaped from their pitch-black cocoons to bring forth the emo renaissance. While certain acts didn’t prosper long enough to witness this pop-punk revival, there are plenty of artists reintroducing their discography to the mainstream. The latest star? Avril Lavigne. After re-embracing her emo-rock origins in recent years, the singer is onto the next “best damn thing” — she’s heading back on the road.
On Jan. 22, Lavigne surprisingly announced her Greatest Hits tour on Instagram. This excursion will see her performing staples from all seven of her studio albums, and she won’t be alone in honoring her career. Other notable bands such as Simple Plan, All Time Low, Royal & The Serpent, and Girlfriends will also appear on tour. Clearly, the emo scene will outlive us all.
“This is gonna be too much stupid fun celebrating my career with my friends and fans. Who’s coming? What songs do you want to hear?” she wrote on the post, which features throwback photos of her with the multiple openers.
This exciting announcement comes nearly two years after Lavigne celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Let Go. The album has several well-aged hits, including “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” “I’m With You,” and the underrated “Losing Grip.” She also included an angsty rendition of Kelly Clarkson’s 2004 single, “Breakaway,” on the re-release, proving her vault tracks are just as iconic as her well-known ones.
Here’s everything to know about Lavigne’s Greatest Hits tour, below.
Avril Lavigne’s Tour Will Start This Spring
Lavigne’s nostalgic trip is on the horizon. The Greatest Hits Tour will kick off in Vancouver in late May, before trekking through several U.S. cities until early June.
- May 22 in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena
- May 25 in Auburn, WA at White River Amphitheatre
- May 26 in Ridgefield, WA at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- May 28 in Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- May 30 in Inglewood, CA at Kia Forum
- Jun. 1 in Las Vegas, NV at MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Jun. 2 in Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
After her stop in Phoenix, Lavigne will begin her slate of Europe shows in mid-June. Aptly beginning in Czech Republic’s punk-rock festival, Rock For People, the singer will visit 11 more cities before returning to Canada.
- Jun. 14 in Hradec, CZ at Rock For People
- Jun. 15 in Nickelsdorf, AT at Novarock
- Jun. 17 in Pula, HR at Pula Arena
- Jun. 21 in Landgraaf, NL at Pinkpop
- Jun. 22 in Schnee, DE at Hurricane Festival
- Jun. 23 in Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE at Southside Festival
- June 27 in Odense, DK at Tinderbox
- July 02 in Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle
- July 03 in Manchester, UK at Castlefield Bowl
- July 06 in Werchter, BE at Rock Werchter
- July 09 in Milano, IT at I-Days Festival
- July 10 in Nîmes, FR at Festival de Nîmes
- Jul. 12 in Sant Adrià De Besòs, ES at Festival Cruïlla
- Jul. 13 in Madrid, ES at Mad Cool Festival
For the last half of the tour, Lavigne will visit a slew of cities across Canada and the U.S. until Sept. 16.
- Aug. 14 in Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre
- Aug. 16 in Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage
- Aug. 17 in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC at Festival International de Montgolfières
- Aug. 20 in Buffalo, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Aug. 21 in Hartford, CT at The XFINITY Theatre
- Aug. 23 in Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center
- Aug. 24 in Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center
- Aug. 27 in Wantagh, NY at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Aug. 29 in Camden, NJ at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Aug. 31 in Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live
- Sept. 1 in Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion
- Sept. 3 in Alpharetta, GA at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Sept. 4 in Nashville, TN at Ascend Amphitheater
- Sept. 6 in Cuyahoga Falls, OH at Blossom Music Center
- Sept. 7 in Clarkston, MI at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Sept. 9 in Milwaukee, WI at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Sept. 10 in Chicago, IL at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- Sept. 12 in Minneapolis, MN at The Armory
- Sept. 14 in Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre
- Sept. 16 in Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place
Lavigne Won’t Be Embracing Nostalgia Alone
On the tour, new and veteran bands such as Simple Plan, All Time Low, Royal & The Serpent, and Girlfriends will open on select dates. A setlist for each act hasn’t been revealed; however, it’s safe to assume they’ll show love to their most popular from the past.
Tickets Will Be Available Soon
On Jan. 24, pre-sale tickets for the Greatest Hits tour will go on sale on Ticketmaster at 10:00 a.m. local time. The general sale will commence two days later at the same time.