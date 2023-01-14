Austin Butler’s “Heart Is Completely Shattered” After Lisa Marie Presley’s Death

Just two days after Lisa Marie Presley attended the 2023 Golden Globes alongside Elvis star Austin Butler, she died. And now, Butler is opening up about the sudden tragedy. The actor shared a statement on Friday, Jan. 13 revealing that his “heart is completely shattered” for Presley’s children and mother following her death.

“I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared,” Butler said in his statement shared via People. “Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

The remembrance came two days after Butler shared his love for Presley in his Best Actor acceptance speech at the Golden Globes. “The Presley family, thank you guys. Thank you for opening you hearts. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” Butler said.

Butler’s is the latest in an outpouring of heartbreaking reactions from several celebrities close to the Presley family following Lisa Marie’s death on Thursday, Jan. 12. The singer and only child of Elvis Presley was pronounced dead after she was hospitalized for a cardiac arrest earlier that day. She was 54 years old. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed the death in a statement to AP News: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Lisa Marie had been vocally supportive of Butler’s portrayal of her father, Elvis Presley, in the 2022 film Elvis. Days before her death, Lisa Marie praised the movie and Butler’s performance at a party celebrating the project on Elvis’ birthday, Jan. 8. “I’m so overwhelmed by this film and the effect that it’s had and what Baz has done, Austin’s done. I’m so proud, and I know that my father would also be very proud,” Presley said in a speech captured on video. “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude, so thank you.”

Presley will reportedly be buried at Elvis’ Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, next to her son Ben, who died in 2020.