Austin Bulter went from Disney and Nickelodeon cutie in 2022 to bonafide heartthrob, thanks to his starring turn in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. The film, which was a surprise sleeper hit, had Butler singing, dancing, and rock’n’rolling his way into movie history as the legendary singer. However, Austin Butler’s quotes about the experience of filming Elvis are a reminder of how intensely hard he had to work to make it look that easy.

Butler was initially cast in Elvis in 2019, portraying the legend from his teen years through to the end of his life in the 1970s. Initially, he was told by Baz Luhrmann that the movie would be shot in order, starting with the teen years, so that Butler would have time between sections to prepare his body to go from Presley’s lithe body from the mid-1950s when he first broke out, to his thicker years in Vegas when substance abuse and hard living caught up with him.

Unfortunately, the Hollywood shutdowns of 2020 and 2021 upended that plan. As Butler told Janelle Monae in their “actors in conversation” interview in Variety, they wound up doing everything out of sequence, starting with Elvis’ big comeback performance from 1968. Instead of relying on physical changes, Butler said they worked on “finding subtle ways that you can age,” instead mentioning that he focused on how Elvis experienced “pain in his knees, in his back,” and he “felt that completely.”

As for that first performance, Butler said he “really had the terror” of a moment that feels like a make-or-break one, especially since there would be dubbing to make his voice sound like the older Elvis. (Butler did all the vocals for Young Elvis himself.) “My career feels like it’s on the line in this moment.” But, like his knees and back, that emotion was true to his character. “At that point in Elvis’ life, his career was on the line, and he had terror.”

That was only part of what Butler dealt with in filming the production. Since the movie was done in Australia, travel restrictions meant he couldn’t come back to America from down under without massive delays in filming. “During “Elvis,” I didn’t see my family for about three years,” he said.

“I was prepping with Baz, and then I went to Australia. I had months where I wouldn’t talk to anybody,” Butler continued. “And when I did, the only thing I was ever thinking about was Elvis. I was speaking in his voice the whole time.”