The Most Heartbreaking Celeb Reactions To Lisa Marie Presley's Death

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Lisa Marie Presley died shortly after being hospitalized for a possible cardiac arrest. The singer, who was the only child of rock legend Elvis Presley, was 54. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed her death in a statement to AP News. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla said. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.” A number of celebrities took to social media to share tributes to Lisa Marie following the news.

Lisa Marie’s death comes just two days after she and her mother appeared at the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10 in support of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis film, which received three nominations at the show, including Best Motion Picture — Drama.

According to People, on Jan. 12, paramedics were dispatched to Lisa Marie’s neighborhood in Calabasas to treat a woman who was not breathing. Upon arrival, paramedics reportedly began CPR and transferred the woman to a hospitcal for “immediate medical care” after she had “signs of life.” According to TMZ, she was then reportedly put in an induced coma in the Intensive Care Unit. Later that day, Priscilla announced that her daughter had died.

Since then, so many of Lisa Marie’s friends and family members have publicly reacted to her death, including her ex-husband, Nicolas Cage. “This is devastating news,” the actor said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Cage was referencing Lisa Marie’s late son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020.

Tom Hanks, who played Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker in Elvis, shared a joint statement about Lisa Marie’s death with his wife, Rita Wilson, on Instagram. “We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken,” the pair wrote alongside a photo of Lisa Marie.

Wilson also shared a touching tribute on her own IG. “Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight,” she began. “Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad.”

The It’s Complicated star went on to praise Lisa Marie’s “sultry voice” and sent her “prayers” to Lisa Marie’s children, Riley, Harper, and Finley Keough, as well as her ex-husband Danny Keough and mother Priscilla. “A mother should never have to lose a child,” Wilson wrote. “Lisa Marie lost her precious son Benjamin, Priscilla loses her only daughter. It’s too much. Sending love to the family, prayers for peace and strength.”

Pink also dedicated an IG post to Lisa Marie. “Oh, this one hurts my heart. Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind. Funny as sh*t, smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children,” the singer wrote. “My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family and your children. The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend. 💔”

Meanwhile, John Travolta remembered Lisa Marie by writing, “Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.”

Baz Luhrmann, who directed Elvis, also shared kind words about Lisa Marie. “Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace,” Luhrmann wrote. “Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper.”

Luhrmann finished his post by writing, “Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love.”

