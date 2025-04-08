Ashley Moore’s roller coaster romance with Grant Larsen didn’t end when she dumped him on Temptation Island. Three months after filming the show in the summer of 2024, the exes reunited. And although that rekindled flame fizzled out quickly, Ashley says there’s a lot to this story that fans don’t know — like how Grant embarked on a “worldwide apology tour” behind her back to persuade her family and friends that she should give him another shot. Or how the second chance went as far as an almost engagement.

“He flew to my hometown and met up with my parents without even telling me. He had a ring. It was a lot,” the 29-year-old from Florida says. “Saying it back, I’m like, ‘F*ck.’” This happened only a few months after they reconnected at a bar, which Ashley has since discovered was not a chance encounter.

“I found out he had been going out to all of these places specifically to try to find me,” she says. “He’s still hanging out in my town, and he doesn’t live here. I don’t know what he’s doing.”

Ashley and Grant had a cataclysmic breakup on Temptation Island, after Ashley witnessed her then-boyfriend hooking up with fellow contestant Natalie Cruz. After Ashley saw Grant again at that bar, the two dated from November to January, but now she has officially moved on.

“Everyone can think what they want, but I want nothing to do with him,” she says. “How he’s reacted to everything has been nothing short of embarrassing and disappointing. I can’t save him. I’ve tried because I care about his daughter, but there’s nothing I can do to help this man, and it’s not my responsibility anymore.”

Below, Ashley details the full postshow timeline of her and Grant’s drama.

Elite Daily: What was it like waiting nearly a year to see how your story would be edited?

Ashley Moore: I spent the last 10 months freaking out that everyone was going to hate me. I was fully manipulated into thinking I was going to come off as a raging b*tch. So seeing my final edit, I was shocked it came out the way it did. I’m very happy with it.

ED: Was Grant the one making you feel like you were going to be portrayed badly?

AM: Yeah. He tried to justify his actions, and I started to believe it. So when it all came out, I was like, “Damn.” I know I’m a good person, and I did what I needed to do. So in my gut, I knew everything was going to be fine. But I was being convinced otherwise.

ED: Were there any deleted moments you wish had made it to air?

AM: There was more context behind the bonfire clips Grant saw of me talking about him, but at the end of the day, no matter how it was cut up, he was going to do what he did. He could have heard me say “He’s an OK boyfriend,” and he still would’ve done it.

Ashley Moore revealed Grant Larsen proposed after 'Temptation Island.'

ED: You said in the end that you chose to leave with Danny [Spongberg] to stay away from Grant. Did you ever think you and Danny could seriously date outside of the show?

AM: I shouldn’t have worded it like that, because I really did like Danny. But the reality of us working out was not very probable. We were in very different places in life. But watching it back, I fell in love with him again. Seeing how I was so dull and became so happy again with Danny, that really was my true experience. We still hang out and talk, but I don’t know what would ever come from that.

ED: It sounds like long distance was a factor in you and Danny not continuing things. Was there anything else?

AM: The age gap. Plus, now that the show’s out, Danny and Logan [Paulsen] are really enjoying the attention, and I love watching it all play out for them.

ED: Fans do love the dynamic you have with Danny and Logan. Did you ever consider a throuple?

AM: I’m trying to sell them on it! No, kidding. I don’t know how that would work, but the thought’s there. I think they’re just playing into it because they both love me. But we can all hope. Let’s manifest it.

ED: Grant seemed upset about the pics you’ve been posting with Logan when he called into that Live you had with Natalie. Does he think there’s more going on with you two?

AM: I don’t know what he thinks. I don’t think he thinks at all. I haven’t talked to him since that call, aside from the Viall Files episode. Based on what I’m seeing on my feed, I’d assume he’s losing it.

ED: Natalie has described Grant’s pursuit of her after the show as “love bombing.” How do you look back on his approach to reconnecting with you after filming?

AM: While it was happening, I was thinking, “Oh, this man loves me; he’s chasing me.” But then you say it out loud and realize what you’re actually saying, and it’s scary. I do relate to the love bombing. That’s how he’s gotten me back every time.

ED: You’ve said that you kissed Grant at a bar when he was still with Natalie after the show. What exactly happened in that moment?

AM: It was mainly me grilling him, like “What about Natalie? Why are you doing this?” We talked about the show. The kiss was almost out of spite; I don’t know why that happened. Immediately after that, I was like, “I don’t want to do this.” He kept pursuing me for months after that, and I finally just broke down.

It was giving me too much anxiety to hate someone I knew nothing about. And I know Grant, so I knew it was not her fault.

ED: How did he finally persuade you to give him another chance?

AM: He went on this worldwide apology tour to my whole family and friends. He did what he always does and manipulated everyone into thinking he was going to change and be this great guy. So, I let him back into my life. We were together for two months after that.

ED: One nice thing that happened was this friendship you formed with Natalie after this whole Grant situation. What convinced you to reach out to her?

AM: Hashim [Moore] had been hanging out with her, and he suggested I reach out because he thought we’d align on a lot. And she had been weighing on my mind. It wasn’t that I wanted to be her friend; I just wanted to clear the air before this all came out. It was giving me too much anxiety to hate someone I knew nothing about. And I know Grant, so I knew it was not her fault. Sure, she might’ve signed up for that position, but that’s a different story. So I called her, and when we compared stories and timelines, it was worse than I thought.

ED: And then you two had that Live together where Grant called in. What was going through your head at that moment?

AM: When I saw the call coming through, I was like, “I’m not answering this. It’s a bad idea.” But all the comments were saying “Answer it. Answer it.” As soon as I did, I knew I shouldn’t have done it. I look like I’m laughing, but that’s what I do when I’m nervous.

And then his baby mama started texting me, and that’s when I hung up. My immediate feeling was guilt, that I made things so much worse for him, even though it wasn’t my fault.

ED: He was yelling pretty aggressively on that call. Had you seen that side of him before?

AM: That’s definitely who he is.

ED: Grant’s been claiming in postshow interviews that he couldn’t see you being a good stepmom to his daughter. How do you feel about that?

AM: Nothing he says or does makes any sense, because why would you spend the last several months trying to win me back and propose to me if you thought that? I don’t know what he’s trying to do, but it’s not working.

The way he went from one end of the spectrum to the other ... was insane.

ED: At the final bonfire, do you think Grant was planning to leave with you before you chose to leave with Danny?

AM: I think he thought he could do whatever he wanted, and I would show up to that bonfire and take him back. The way he went from one end of the spectrum to the other in our conversation at the bonfire was insane.

ED: What are you manifesting for your love life going forward?

AM: I’m open to anything right now. I’m definitely OK being single, but if someone comes along and makes my life better, I’m here for it. I’m just letting things flow, seeing what happens.

ED: What’s the main lesson you’re taking away from this whole reality-TV experience?

AM: Some men just really aren’t sh*t, even though they really try to convince you that they are. I’ve learned to read people on their actions, and not their words.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.