Ashley & Natalie Claim Grant Cheated (Again) After Temptation Island

Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from the Temptation Island Season 9 finale.

The drama surrounding Grant Larsen went far beyond Temptation Island. On the show, Grant failed to prove to Ashley Moore that he could make their relationship work, instead starting a flirtation with temptress Natalie Cruz. By the end of the experience, Ashley had fully dismissed the idea of continuing things with Grant, and Grant made the surprising decision to leave the island alone, despite the connection he formed with Natalie.

But Grant and Natalie did date once they were both in the real world. She said she was “surprised” when Grant invited her to join him on a work trip a week after filming. “He chased me down in the airport and made it this whole extravagant thing — which I’m sure you can picture from Grant — and was like, ‘I want to dive into this with you. Let’s be exclusive,” Natalie said.

While things were going well for them for a bit, they soon ended when Grant rekindled things with Ashley. “He ended up getting back together with Ashley, which I was honestly kind of expecting just because he is so back and forth,” Natalie said.

“He cheated on Natalie with me,” Ashley confirmed. “I just ran into him out at the bar literally next to my house,” she said. “He told me that he had been going out to all the places trying to run into me.”

Netflix

Grant and Ashley’s second chance didn’t last long either. “That was a sh*t show,” Ashley said. “There just really wasn’t any coming back from everything that happened. I just couldn’t let it go, and I was never going to believe or trust that he really was going to change.”

Natalie has also completely ended things with Grant after his infidelity. “I think it’s just better that we don’t ever talk again,” she said. “I’m very straightforward. If you’re going to do something to disrespect me in any way, I’ll just never speak to you again.”

“I haven’t even shed a tear over this,” Natalie added. “I’m not distraught whatsoever.”