The Circle took a turn into romance by casting only single people (or people pretending to be single people) in its fifth season, but only one love story really developed in the game of social media deception. Raven Sutton and Marvin Achi fell for each other right away, but as quickly as The Circle brought them together, the game tore them apart. It’s not an entirely sad ending, though. A brief moment in the finale hinted there could still be hope for the two lovebirds, and now Raven is spilling the tea on her relationship status with Marvin post-The Circle.

Raven and Marvin had the definition of a hot-and-cold relationship on The Circle. At the start of the game, their steamy chats set the Circle on fire, but once Raven caught wind of her man two-timing her, she completely iced him out. The moment that changed it all was Marvin’s date with Tamira, who was actually a catfish played by Tamira’s IRL girlfriend, Tasia. Tasia used Tamira’s persona to seduce Marvin, totally unaware that he already had something going with Raven. So when Tamira told Raven that Marvin had called her his queen — the special pet name he had also used for Raven — it was curtains for Raven and the bodybuilder-engineer.

Although Marvin’s wandering affections got him booted from The Circle, Raven didn’t fully cut him off. When they finally met face to face in the finale, Marvin confessed he “really f*cked up in the game,” and Raven hit him with a flirty response: “You can fix it.”

Of course, The Circle was filmed months ago, so fans were left wondering whether Raven and Marvin ever acted on their chemistry after the game ended. Raven played coy in a Jan. 18 interview with E!, but confirmed she still loves Marvin and they’ve put any animosity about his date with Tamira in the past.

“I love Marvin,” Raven said. “I mean, that's my Nigerian king. He'll always be my Nigerian king. So, we're good. We're still good. I'll leave it at that.”

It sounds like the flirty duo is back on good terms with one another. Could a date be in the cards? Fans will just have to stay tuned to Raven and Marvin’s social media accounts in hopes one of them will open up a bit more about their post-Circle relationship.