Billie Eilish's Relationship With Finneas' GF Claudia Is Really Special

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas are the best sibling duo. The pair has cooked up several hit songs together, like “Bad Guy” and “Happier Than Ever.” They routinely perform alongside each other at countless award shows and concerts. Since they’re with each other almost every day, you might be wondering if Eilish is friends with Finneas’ girlfriend Claudia Sulewski.

Finneas and Sulewski reportedly began dating in 2018. Over the years, it seems Sulewski has grown close with her boyfriend’s family, including Eilish. It’s worth noting that a few years ago some fans were convinced Eilish and Sulewski looked like twins. While the comparison may have been a little strange for Finneas, it seems Eilish and Sulewski never lost sleep over it as they’re often spotted together.

For example, Eilish and Suleweski were cheezin' big time in this family photo from May 2019, which Finneas shared on Instagram for Mother’s Day. The pic marked the first time Eilish and Sulewski appeared on social media together.

That June, Finneas also shared a photo chilling with a bunch of his friends, including Eilish and Sulewski front and center. "A delightful group of people to associate yourself with," the musician captioned the pic.

It became pretty apparent Eilish and Sulewski were hanging on the reg when Finneas shared this photo with the two of them that September. "These are a few of my favorite things," he captioned the pic, showing his love for both ladies.

That same month, Eilish and Sulewski truly solidified their friendship with this adorable photo of them hugging it out on what looks to be a trampoline. Sulewski even alluded to the fact she might have a nickname for Eilish. "Squinchy," she captioned the sweet pic.

Weeks later, Eilish and Sulewski once again hung out with Finneas and a large friend group to celebrate Halloween. Everyone in the photo looked like they were having a spooktacular time.

At the 2019 American Music Awards, Eilish, Finneas, and Sulewski were seen leaning in towards each other while having a conversation.

One of the sweetest moments that happened between Eilish and Sulewski came after the 2020 Grammy Awards when Sulewski shared a tribute to Eilish. She congratulate her on becoming the first female to dominate all four major Grammy award categories. "Ignore the watermarks, your eyes should only be looking at this history making queen," Sulewski captioned the pics, which have since been deleted.

Eilish and Sulewski then rang in 2021 by going to a Justin Bieber concert together. Eilish is a longtime fan of Bieber’s. “Our first justin bieber concert💘 HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!!” Sulewski captioned an Instagram post her and Eilish at the show.

Sulewski also gave Eilish an IG shoutout to celebrate her 20th birthday in December of last year. “ILOVEYOUSOMUCH !!! happy birthday billie the world wouldn’t be the same without you,” Sulewski captioned the post, which featured a photo collage of her and Eilish chilling in a pool.

After taking a deep dive on their social media accounts, it's pretty evident that Eilish and Sulewski hang out alllll the time. In fact, it looks like Sulewski has practically become part of Eilish and Finneas’ family. You could say they’re all...“Happier Than Ever.”